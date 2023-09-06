Giants-Cowboys Week 1 Wednesday injury report: New York looks healthy heading into season-opener

The New York Giants appear to be about as healthy as an NFL team could be entering their Week 1 encounter with the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that every player on the roster was expected to practice in at least some fashion as the Giants prepped for the Cowboys.

“Everybody’s practicing today,” Daboll said. “We’ll see how a couple of the guys do, but the training staff’s done a good job.

“It’s good to have everybody out here.”

Some players might be listed as limited when the official post-practice injury report comes out.

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson spent the summer on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and was activated when the initial 53-man roster was set.

Daboll said Wednesday that Robinson has “looked good” in practice thus far, though he did not commit to Robinson being an active player on Sunday night.

