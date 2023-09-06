Giants news, 9/6: Season preview, Brian Daboll, Darius Slayton, Tre Hawkins, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

I think getting to nine wins again, considering everything, would be an excellent season for the Giants. I think this is a seven- to nine-win year for the Giants. I will err on the side of being optimistic, and predict a playoff-less 9-8 season. Regardless of the final record, I think Giants fans should feel good about the future of this team. The coaching staff and front office that are in place should make you confident that the Giants, no matter what happens in 2023, are going in the right direction.

The New York Giants released their unofficial depth chart for the Week 1 matchup against the Cowboys. Among the notable declarations, LG Ben Bredeson and RG Mark Glowinski are listed as the starters, Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell and Isaiah Hodgins are the starting WRs, Isaiah Simmons listed as the second-team WILL linebacker, behind Micah McFadden and the Giants list a 3-3-5 nickel formation as base defense.

The Post’s Steve Serby writes that Giants fans do not want to hear that just because their team has improved, it doesn’t guarantee another step forward.

There can be no sweet, innocent climb now for Daboll and the Giants. They won’t be sneaking up on anyone this season. But a second year in the same system will help everybody, most notably the $40 million quarterback. The Giants kept offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. The Eagles lost their OC and DC to head-coaching jobs. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will be calling the plays following the departure of OC Kellen Moore to the Chargers. So there’s that. Who knows what he can do for an encore? Show us what The Next Great Giants Head Coach looks like.

Coach Brian Daboll offers that a new season offers new challenges

Coach Daboll on game planning for Week 1



Watch: https://t.co/zQbOy8WHGO pic.twitter.com/3U58ttIUzU — GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) September 5, 2023

The Cowboys have taken the points every time SIS has recommended doing so in the last couple of years. Brian Daboll’s New York Giants have left (expected) points on the board 14 percent of the time.

Daboll has conferred confidence and bravado onto his team that was needed to help them to a dramatic turnaround, but we don’t see that with fourth-down tendencies. The Giants went for it just 24 percent of the time when SIS recommended it in 2022.

The Giants are sick and tired of being dominated by the Cowboys and Eagles.

“I think we’ve lost to them and the Eagles too many times,” said defensive lineman Leonard Williams. “And I think it’s time to start making a change.”

The beauty of this for the Giants, if it comes to fruition, is that Jones believes it, too, and that's how he has attacked the new season that begins in prime time on "Sunday Night Football" against the Cowboys this Sunday.

"You have to find ways in this game to improve every year, to make throws and make completions, and I’ve learned that," Jones said. "Give guys chances to make those plays. That's this job as the quarterback, and I accept everything that comes with being quarterback in this city."

Daniel Jones putting Week 1 in perspective

"It's a big game because it's the first game, because it's a divisional game, and because it's the next game"



- Daniel Jones on facing the Cowboys in Week 1 pic.twitter.com/oUuXWMD1Xv — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 5, 2023

The Ringer’s 2023 NFL Quarterback Rankings feature Steven Ruiz’s film analysis, advanced passing stats, and attribute badges for every starter for all 32 NFL teams. In his analysis, Jones is is ranked 20 out of 34 eligible quarterbacks.

He’s got the size, he’s got the athleticism, and his arm is plenty strong. But there just seems to be something missing...Now that New York has added talent to the receiving corps, Jones will be expected to create explosive plays in the passing game. he’ll have to do that more consistently if he’s going to play up to his new pay grade.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is unique and he’s keyed in on being a team leader with his performance in year two.

When told some NFL evaluators thought he looked “explosive” in his limited preseason action, Thibodeaux said matter-of-factly: “That’s why I got drafted where I got drafted. That’s one of my quality traits.”

Bobby Okereke:

Okereke has been overshadowed this summer because it’s easier to see the impact of pass-catchers like Waller and Hyatt than an inside linebacker in practices where tackling is prohibited. But Okereke showed a glimpse of his ability with seven tackles on 21 snaps in his lone preseason action. Okereke was elected captain in his first season with the team and he’s expected to be the defensive signal caller.

Transitioning Isaiah Simmons into a full-time outside linebacker would allow him to truly focus on what he's best at. Simmons’ highest categorical grade in his career came last season as a pass rusher, where he earned an 83.5 grade. He also recorded a career-high pass-rush win percentage (10.9%).ause he was having to think too much. Just let the man think about one thing: the quarterback.

No team in the NFL had more total blitzes (337) or a higher blitz percentage on pass plays (50.1%) than the Giants in 2022. That bodes well for expanded opportunities for Simmons, even as a situational player.

With the 15th overall pick, the Giants are projected to select Clemson LB Barrett Carter.

This week’s opponent

Team owner Jerry Jones said on Tuesday morning that Smith is going to have an MRI on the hamstring. Jones added that the team’s initial evaluation found nothing that would rule Smith out of the opener against the Giants at this point.

“We felt better after we visited and assessed it after practice. Hopefully it’s not serious enough to impact him,” Jones said

QB Dak Prescott has dominated the Giants when they play each other. Prescott holds a career record of 10-2 against the team in head-to-head games. Prescott has won the last 10 matchups against New York, with his last loss coming in his rookie season in 2016. To put that in perspective, when Prescott last lost to the Giants, current Giants QB Daniel Jones was a freshman at Duke University.

General manager Jerry Jones, despite recently trading a 4th round pick for quarterback Trey Lance, said he expects Dak Prescott "to be with us for a long time."

"Absolutely, absolutely at any time," he said. "It may be a better time for them to get to a point where they can make a decision. We all, I know I do, have times when I get up and feel like locking something down — maybe a loose end — and if I get a chance, I'm gonna do it. That should sound flexible because it is. It's a moving part."

10. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are forever locked in a cycle where they perpetually look better on paper than they show when the chips are down. This is a regular season monster who turns into a kitten in the playoffs, and it’s difficult to see where anything changed from last season to this one.

