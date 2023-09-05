Giants vs. Cowboys, Week 1: Everything you need to know

Share All sharing options for: Giants vs. Cowboys, Week 1: Everything you need to know

Here we go, New York Giants fans! A new NFL season is here, and it begins for the Giants with a traditional — and ultra-important — clash at MetLife Stadium with the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys. Game time is 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Giants have lost four straight games and 11 of 12 to the Cowboys. Despite making the playoffs last season, New York went just 1-4-1 in the division. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Giants were 3-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Giants are trying to play the ‘it’s just one of 17 games’ card.

“I’d say just, we got 17 games. We are locked on this one,” said head coach Brian Daboll. “That’s how we always are. Got to put everything we have into this week of preparation, practice, how we are in the meeting room, walk throughs to get ready to play our best game on Sunday.”

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said there is “a little more juice knowing it’s a division team, but I think the mindset is the same for everybody.”

“All of these divisional games are big, for sure. It means a lot, so it’s a big opportunity for us and we’ll be ready to go,” said quarterback Daniel Jones. “It’s a big game because it’s the first game, it’s a big game because it’s a divisional game and it’s the next game.”

Keep checking back to this easy-to-follow StoryStream as we give you all the coverage you will need of Giants-Cowboys. For the Dallas perspective, see SB Nation’s Blogging The Boys.