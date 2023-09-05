Giants news, 9/5: Giants underdogs in Week 1, Daniel Jones restructures contract, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The Giants are 3.5-point underdogs to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Analytics expert Cynthia Frelund has the Giants winning nine game and making the playoffs as a wild card team.

The Week 1 divisional bout between New York and Dallas goes a long way in the playoff race, as I have Brian Daboll's crew knocking off the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The offseason additions to the passing game (tight end Darren Waller and receivers Parris Campbell and Jalin Hyatt) should give Saquon Barkley more room to operate. The star running back blows past 1,025 rushing yards in 56.7 percent of simulations.

The Giants’ Week 1 game now looms large and this matchup — in less than a week, on Sunday night at home against the Cowboys — is yet another reminder of how the Giants must overcome their Dallas/Philadelphia struggles if they want to take the next step in the NFC East ... and beyond.

CB Adoree’ Jackson expects improvements

Adoree' Jackson talks about why he thinks the Giants' defense is better than last year: pic.twitter.com/y2KCoNHdOB — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 4, 2023

The Giants believe Evan Neal is poised not only for a rebound this season, but a leap, and what better setting to kick that off than against the defensive front that gave him nightmares last year. The 6-foot-7 Neal is at 345 pounds, eight down from his playing weight as a rookie. He's altered his stance to gain more fluidity and quickness, and you can bet every one of his snaps will be broken down and analyzed afterward. A clean game from Neal will go a long way toward validating his development as a player.

ESPN has the Giants as the 19th best club in the league offers that pass blocking is their biggest weakness.

The interior of the offensive line and right tackle Evan Neal all come with questions. Neal was 58th out of 64 qualifying tackles last season with an 81.1% pass block win rate. He needs to improve drastically. Combine that with uncertainty at guard and a rookie center in John Michael Schmitz Jr. and a lot will ride on the coaching staff’s ability to scheme around this deficiency.

Where the draft could really set the Giants up for success, though, is with the additions they made in the later rounds. Seventh round defensive tackle Jordon Riley looked like a terrific prospect in preseason and sixth-rounder Tre Hawkins was so comfortable in camp and preseason the Giants may open the season with him in the starting line-up. These additions at least provide the Giants with rotational depth and potentially two future reliable starters.

Adoree’ Jackson on the Banks-Hawkins rookie combo at CB: “You wouldn’t know they didn’t know each other, they look like two peas in a pod. Them feeding off each other and wanting to compete is what makes those two special.”

Brian Daboll on Tre Hawkins going from a 6th rounder to week 1 starter pic.twitter.com/DiyComX6Ba — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) September 4, 2023

John Michael Schmitz, the Giants’ second-round center out of Minnesota, quietly had the best training camp of all Joe Schoen’s rookie draft picks.

7. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

The fifth-year pro’s production last season was a big, big reason for quarterback Daniel Jones’ improved play. A career-best 1,312 rushing yards wasn’t enough to earn Barkley a long-term deal from the Giants, but he’s back on a one-year deal with a chip on his shoulder and the chance to hit free agency next offseason. Does Barkley have a fourth 1,000-yard season in him?

The two teams have gotten through a combined seven exhibition games, nearly 50 practices, dozens of walk-throughs and thousands of drilled reps without one major injury.

Peter King reviewing Once a Giant: A story of victory, tragedy and life after football, by Gary Myers:

The result is a sweeping look, not only at the price players paid to win the Super Bowl 37 years ago. But it’s also about the Father Flanagan role Bill Parcells took on, and about the outsized and conscientious role team captain Harry Carson took on (captain for life, basically), and about how times have so drastically changed in football from a physically brutal practice schedule then to taking better care of the players now.

Cowboys LG Tyler Smith walked off practice field toward conclusion of the portion that was open to reporters. He spoke with head athletic trainer Jim Maurer before exiting. Something to watch on game week. According to the Dallas Morning News, the “initial belief is it’s minor.”

"Yeah, a lot of speed. You can name a lot of guys," Dak said of this year's offense. "(We have a) few guys that have speed but are playmakers. Speed is one thing, but to be a playmaker is another thing."

Cowboys sign Terence Steele to five-year extension | Pro Football Talk

