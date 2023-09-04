Giants roster move: Cole Beasley moved to practice squad/injured list; Cam Sims signed

The New York Giants have placed veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley on the practice squad/injured list, and added wide receiver Cam Sims to replace him.
Beasley, 34, is in his 13th NFL season. He dealt with a bruised quad early in training camp, and missed a significant amount of time later in camp with another leg injury. The injury likely factored into Beasley not making the 53-man roster.
Like with the 53-man roster, being placed on practice squad/injured means Beasley can’t be brought to the main roster for at least the first four games.
Sims, 27, is a 6-foot-5, 220-pound receiver who spent five seasons with the Washington Commanders. He initially made the team as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama.
Sims’ best season was 2020, when he caught 32 passes for 477 yards (14.9 yards per catch) with one touchdown.
Sims caught just eight passes for the Commanders last season. For his career, he has 57 receptions for 804 yards and three touchdowns. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, but was cut last week.
Giants’ full practice squad
DT Ryder Anderson
LB Darrian Beavers
DB Alex Cook
QB Tommy DeVito
DB Kaleb Hayes
LB Dyontae Johnson
TE Ryan Jones
WR Cole Beasley (injured)
DB Amani Oruwariye
OL Jaylon Thomas
LB Oshane Ximines
LB Tomon Fox
RB Taiwan Jones
OL Jalen Mayfield
WR Denis Houston
TE Tyree Jackson
WR Cam Sims
