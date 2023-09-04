Giants news, 9/4: Jason Pinnock, offensive line, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans! Happy Labor Day! I hope you’re enjoying the unofficial end of summer.
From Big Blue View
- ‘Things I think’ one week before the Giants open their season
- Randall Cobb of Jets fined for illegal hit on Giants’ Bobby McCain
- Did Giants close the talent gap? Ranking NFC East offenses position by position
Other Giant observations
Jason Pinnock finds 'blessing in disguise' with Giants after Jets dream crushed
When Pinnock was drafted by the Jets in 2021, it was a dream he never dared to imagine coming true, because it was too perfect.
Why New York Giants Offensive Line is Still a Big Concern - Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More
The Giants' offense will go as the offensive line goes.
As Giants’ Week 1 showdown with Cowboys looms, these are biggest lingering questions for Brian Daboll and Co. - nj.com
One week to go for the Giants.
Andrew Thomas' dominance brings comfort to Giants' o-line
As he enters his fourth NFL season, Thomas owns stronger job security than any player on the Giants’ roster.
BBV mailbag
BBV podcast
BBV YouTube
