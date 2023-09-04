Giants-Cowboys odds: Giants are underdogs in season-opener

Last year, the New York Giants won their opening matchup against the Tennessee Titans to break a streak of five straight Week 1 losses, despite sportsbooks listing them as heavy underdogs.

On Sunday, the Giants will look to make it two in a row. They’re listed as 3.5-point underdogs at home against the Dallas Cowboys, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants are +140 on the moneyline with an over/under of 46 points.

Week 1 struggles aren’t the only demons the Giants will need to exorcise on Sunday. They’ve lost 10 straight games against Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. In fact, the Cowboys have won 16 of their last 20 games against the Giants, dating back to 2013.

The Cowboys’ pass rushers had their way with the Giants last year, sacking Daniel Jones a combined eight times in two games. Demarcus Lawrence had three sacks in Dallas’ 23-16 Week 3 win, and Micah Parsons put up two sacks when the Cowboys won 28-20 in Week 12.

The Cowboys are coming off a 12-5 regular season in 2022. The Giants finished 9-7-1. Both teams lost in the second round of the postseason.

Betting-wise, things are a little shakier for the Giants. They’re just 3-9 against the spread in their last 12 matchups with Dallas.

However, New York was 13-4 against the spread overall last year and 10-2 as underdogs. We’ll see if they continue to prove oddsmakers wrong in 2023.