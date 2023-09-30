Giants rule Andrew Thomas OUT for Monday night

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced Saturday morning that starting left tackle Andrew Thomas has been ruled out for Monday Night Football.

Thomas has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the first week of the season, and has missed weeks two and three. The Giants had hoped that their best offensive lineman back for their game against the Seattle Seahawks, but it wasn’t to be.

Hopes rose that Thomas would be able to play on Monday after he returned to the practice field as a limited participant on Thursday. However, he once again missed practice on Friday, which was regarded as a red flag at the time. It’s unknown if he suffered a setback in Thursday’s practice or if the practice revealed that his hamstring just isn’t healthy enough to play yet.

Hamstring injuries are notoriously tricky and can linger if they aren’t allowed to heal fully. The hope now is that Thomas will return for the Giants’ matchup against the Miami Dolphins next week.

The Giants will be getting left guard Ben Bredeson back after he cleared the concussion protocol. That means that they will field a starting offensive line of:

LT Joshua Ezeudu

LG Ben Bredeson

C John Michael Schmitz

RG Markus McKethan

RT Evan Neal

The Seahawks’ offensive line is similarly beat up, with left tackle Charles Cross, center Evan Brown and right guard Phil Haynes all questionable, while starting right tackle Abraham Lucas has been on the IR.

Daboll also reported that the status of Saquon Barkley (ankle) won’t be decided until before the game on Monday night.