Randall Cobb of Jets fined for illegal hit on Giants’ Bobby McCain

Randall Cobb of the New York Jets has been fined $13,889 for his illegal blindside block on Bobby McCain of the New York Giants during the preseason finale with the two teams.

The hit left McCain with a concussion. It also led to bad blood between the MetLife Stadium co-tenants with veteran Giant Jihad Ward taking exception to to the hit and Cobb and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers appearing to laugh after the play. Ward also objected to the way the situation was portrayed on ‘Hard Knocks,’ with him vilified for a late shove of Rodgers after a pass.

Here’s the hit:

This was a huge block by Randall Cobb on Bobby McCain, but, got flagged. pic.twitter.com/fGcJQEJAps — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 26, 2023

Here is how ‘Hard Knocks’ played the on-field Ward-Rodgers exchange:

Oh boy. Aaron Rodgers to #Giants' Jihad Ward after he got hit late: "Show some respect. I don't even know who you are."



Rodgers then throws a TD pass and looks for Ward: "Don't poke the bear."



TRASH TALK AARON RODGERS.pic.twitter.com/csIoRPtSD7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 30, 2023

Ward said “the whole team was pissed off” by the hit, and the reaction.

“They know what they did. I know what [Cobb] did, coaches know what he did, my teammates know what he did,” Ward said. “I’m the only one sticking up for [McCain].”

Ward knew what ‘Hard Knocks,’ which is featuring the Jets, was doing.

“See, the thing is, they’re going to entertain. They’re going to show his part — HBO, whatever stuff is going on, ‘Hard Knocks.’ They’re going to show his part. They weren’t even in the whole scenario of what really went down. They’re going to show his side of the story. ... It’s all about Aaron Rodgers at the [end] of the day. They sign him, it is what it is. They’re going to show his part and make me look like a sucker. But I ain’t going for that. “My side of the story is I’m not going to let none of my teammates be backed down like that. I’m going to ride for my teammates.”

Rodgers, for his part, denied that the Jets laughed at the hit.

“I think he’s making s—- up.”

The Giants and Jets play in Week 8, Oct. 29.