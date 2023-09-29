Why was Jalin Hyatt not targeted vs. 49ers? ‘There’s one football,’ says OC Mike Kafka

After making two spectacular plays in the New York Giants’ Week 2 come-from-behind victory over the Arizona Cardinals, exciting rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt played only 16 snaps and was not targeted Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Why?

“That’s a great question,” offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said on Friday. “On offense, there’s an 11-man operation, there’s one football and obviously you want to get players involved as much as you possibly can, but you have to make sure that you have certain things set up for certain plays, situations come up. So, I think we want to get everyone the ball, absolutely. There’s one football, right? So, at the end of the day, you’ve got to understand that. We’re working to improve in that area and get everyone involved in the offense.”

Kafka said there may have been plays where the Giants hoped to get Hyatt the ball, but that things don’t always go according to plan.

“I think whenever those guys are on the field and based on the scheme or concept, whether he’s running a short route, a deep route, intermediate route. I mean, those are all kind of designed and has to build into what defense you’re seeing, the progression, the protection, are you hot, are you not?,” Kafka said. “So, there’s a lot of aspects that kind of go into it on where the ball could go on a given play, whether it’s versus man, versus zone. So, there’s a lot of things that the quarterback and the offense has to work through to be able to make that happen. I think you saw the one big shot in Arizona where we took advantage of an opportunity and then there’s other times where it doesn’t go the way you anticipate.”

Here are some other takeaways from Kafka’s Friday media availability.

On scoring only 6 first-half points in three games

“I think we evaluate that every week and those are things we’re looking to improve on. I mean, we talk about it, schemes, the fundamentals, the techniques, the sequencing, and those things. So, we evaluate that and we’re really critical of that as an offensive staff, as players, as coaches – collectively. So, we want to have an emphasis of that, and we obviously want to start a lot faster and that’s what we’re working this week to do.”

On Sterling Shepard’s limited role

“I don’t want to speak for (wide receiver Sterling Shepard) Shep but he’s doing a great job, he’s been a pro. He comes to practice every day and he works. He’s a great teammate and every week everyone develops their role for the offense and how they’re going to be used and that’s what we’re working on this week.

“Me and Shep have a great relationship. We talk. I think he understands where we’re at and I think if you’re a competitor, which is what we want, which is what we love, and you’re not playing, then it’s the opposite side of it, then you want to play. Those are the kind of players I want to be around. Guys who want to play, who want to be out there and help their teammates, help their team win and Shep’s one of those guys.”