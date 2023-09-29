Giants-Seahawks injury report: Giants’ LT Andrew Thomas misses practice

Andrew Thomas was held out of practice on Friday by the New York Giants, calling into question the star left tackle’s availability for Monday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Thomas has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury suffered Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. He practiced on Tuesday and Thursday.

Coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Thomas would work with trainers. While Daboll did not say Thomas had suffered a setback, he said keeping him out of practice was “the right thing to do.”

If Thomas can’t play, Joshua Ezeudu would likely make a third straight start at left tackle for the Giants.

Running back Saquon Barkley, dealing with a high ankle sprain, was once again limited in practice. Barkley appeared to be moving comfortably in a straight line during the early portion of Friday’s practice, but didn’t appear to go full speed or do any real cutting.

Daboll said that Barkley “did good” during Thursday’s padded practice.

“Let’s see how he does today, then let’s see how he does tomorrow,” Daboll said regarding Barkley’s status for Monday.

Starting left guard Ben Bredeson has cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to play Monday.