Valentine’s Views podcast: Giants-Seahawks crossover preview

This edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast features a New York Giants-Seattle Seahawks crossover preview with John Gilbert of SB Nation’s Seahawks site, Field Gulls.
Among the topics discussed:
1:50 — Julian Love
4:20 — Return of Seattle safety Jamal Adams
6:15 — Seattle defense
8:50 — Seattle pass rush
11:30 — Seattle offense
13:20 — Russell Wilson and Geno Smith
19:00 — Charles Cross vs. Evan Neal
Podcast version
YouTube version:
