Valentine’s Views podcast: Giants-Seahawks crossover preview

This edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast features a New York Giants-Seattle Seahawks crossover preview with John Gilbert of SB Nation’s Seahawks site, Field Gulls.

Among the topics discussed:

1:50 — Julian Love

4:20 — Return of Seattle safety Jamal Adams

6:15 — Seattle defense

8:50 — Seattle pass rush

11:30 — Seattle offense

13:20 — Russell Wilson and Geno Smith

19:00 — Charles Cross vs. Evan Neal

