Which Seahawks’ player would you like to have on the Giants?

When you look at the Seattle Seahawks' roster, there are a number of players who would fit nicely into the New York Giants' lineup. Which one would you choose? Let's go through a few.

OT Charles Cross

Talking about Cross, of course, opens the ‘should the Giants have drafted Cross instead of Evan Neal in the 2022 NFL Draft?’ debate.

By performance thus far in their young careers, the answer would be ‘yes.’ Whether it stays that way depends mostly on whether or not the struggling Neal becomes the player the Giants drafted him to be.

Cross allowed seven sacks and 50 total pressures last season while starting every game. He had an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 63.1. Cross has a turf toe injury and has not played since Week 1 this season.

Neal allowed eight sacks and 52 pressures with a 41.8 PFF grade in 13 games last season. Neal’s struggles (40.9 PFF grade) have continued this season.

WR D.K. Metcalf

As we know, the Giants have built their passing attack around 31-year-old tight end Darren Waller. They have what should be a capable group of wide receivers, but don’t have an ‘alpha’ at that spot, a clear No. 1.

How about the 25-year-old Metcalf, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound monster who has 83, 75 and 90 receptions the last two seasons, with two of those being 1,000-yard receiving seasons?

LB Jordyn Brooks

Not happy with Micah McFadden next to Bobby Okereke? Or, maybe not happy with Okereke after his first three games as a Giant? How about adding the 25-year-old Brooks, who had 184 tackles in 2021 and 161 last season?

RB Kenneth Walker

Sure, the Giants have Saquon Barkley. The Giants’ star in 26, though, and has suffered leg injuries that have forced him to miss time in four of the last five years.

Walker is a 22-year-old rising star who gained 1,050 yards as a rookie in 2022.

CB Riq Woolen

The Giants are using rookie cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins III. They are hoping that Hawkins, a sixth-round pick turns into what Woolen already is — a Day 3 selection who immediately became a game-changing cornerback.

A fifth-round pick by Seattle, Woolen had six interceptions, 16 passes defensed and a 72.1 passer rating against as a rookie.

S Julian Love

Just because I know you miss him.