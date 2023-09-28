Giants’ QB Daniel Jones shrugs off barbs from 49ers’ defenders

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones wanted no part on Thursday of firing back at San Francisco 49ers player who ridiculed his contract after last Thursday’s 30-12 victory over the Giants.

Here are some of the verbal shots San Francisco defenders took at Jones:

“The dude did not want to throw the ball,” one Niners defender told Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle “Early on, you could tell it wasn’t gonna happen. Everything was a checkdown. At that point, we knew what time it was.” “A lot of people who make all that money don’t even deserve it,” said 49ers linebacker Dre Grenlaw. “I think they took a chance (when they paid him). I mean, he’s not bad. And if you ain’t got nothing better …”

Per Silver, another S.F. defender called Jones’ salary “unbelievable.” Still another used the word “ridiculous.” Said a third: “That’s a travesty, man.”

Asked about the comments on Thursday, Jones pretty much shrugged them off.

“I saw that. I’m focused on what we’re doing here with these guys and trying to get back on track,” he said. “I mean, they won. They’ve got good players on defense, and they won. We’re focused on us, focused on what we’re doing here.”

Jones said he figures the sniping just comes with the territory after signing a four-year, $160 million contract.

“I guess some people are like that, where they feel the need to do that,” he said. “That’s fine. That’s part of it.”