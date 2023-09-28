Saquon Barkley, Andrew Thomas practice for Giants

Running back Saquon Barkley (high ankle sprain) and left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) both practiced for the New York Giants on Thursday, with both star players hoping to return for Monday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Barkley, who missed last week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, is hoping to make a quick return from his injury. Head coach Brian Daboll said Barkley is “making progress.”

Thomas has missed two games.

Left guard Ben Bredeson was a full participant in Thursday’s padded practice. The next step for Bredeson, returning from a concussion, is to be cleared by an independent consultant.

“All signs are pointing to he’ll be fine,” Daboll said.

Deonte Banks, who left the game against the 49ers with an arm issue, is not on the injury report.

Giants-Seahawks Thursday injury report

Giants

Limited participation

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

TE Daniel Bellinger (neck)

DL D.J. Davidson (elbow)

LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring)

OL Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

Full participation

OL Ben Bredeson (concussion)

Seahawks

Did not participate

OT Charles Cross (toe)

WR DK Metcalf (ribs)

G Phil Haynes (calf)

CB Tre Brown (concussion)

CB Coby Bryant (toe)

DE Dre’Mont Jones (hip)

S Quandre Diggs (hamstring)

NT Jarran Reed (quadricep)

LB Uchenna Nwosu (achilles)

LB Darrell Taylor (shin)

Limited participation

TE Will Dissly (shoulder)

S Julian Love (hamstring)

CB Artie Burns (hamstring)

Full participation

S Jamal Adams (knee)

CB Riq Woolen (chest)