Lions vs. Packers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Detroit Lions travel to Green Bay for an NFC North battle against the Jordan Love led Packers on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are 2-1. The Lions slowed down Arthur Smith and the Atlanta Falcons’ rushing attack in a decisive 20-6 victory in Week 3, while the Packers went down 17-0 to the New Orleans Saints and found a way to win 18-17.

The Packers may have an axe to grind with their rival. The Detroit Lions defeated Aaron Rodgers in his last game as a Green Bay Packer during a Week 18 game on Sunday Night Football. Earlier in the day, the Lions were effectively eliminated from playoff contention. The Packers faced a win-and-in scenario, but the Lions played spoiler and defeated the Packers 15-9. Instead of Green Bay, the Seahawks found their way into the playoffs and lost 41-23 against the 49ers.

Detroit has won the last three matchups, but the Green Bay Packers lead the series 103-75-7. The next time these two teams play is on Thanksgiving day. Alan Eck is the lead referee.

Packers’ wide receiver Christian Watson may make his season debut after tweaking his hamstring days before the season. Running back Aaron Jones, who ran through the Chicago Bears in Week 1, but missed the previous two games, may also return from a hamstring tweak. It’s uncertain if tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) or linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle) will play.

The Lions may get running back David Montgomery back from his thigh bruise injury suffered in Week 2. Montgomery originally suspected a multigame absence, but he has a chance to suit up on Thursday. Guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai did not practice with a knee injury and his status is still undetermined.

How to watch

What: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

When: Thursday, Sept. 28th

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung

Radio: Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Joe Thomas

SiriusXM: Detroit: 81 or 226, Green Bay: 85 or 225, National: 88

Streaming: NFL +

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Spread: Green Bay +1.5 | -112) Detroit (-1.5 | -108) | Moneyline: Green Bay +100 Detroit -120 | Over/Under: 46 (Over -112, Under -108)

