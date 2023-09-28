Giants news, 9/28: Importance of Seattle game, Xavier McKinney, Eli Manning, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

We have a pair of questions for this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ survey regarding the New York Giants heading into Week 4.

First, just how confident are you in the Giants and their direction after three games? And second, what concerns you more about the team, their lack of offense outside of the half of Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, or a surprisingly porous defense?

Click here to take the poll.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Dan Duggan offers that QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley, TE Darren Waller, RT Evan Neal, OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux ILB Bobby Okereke, CB Adoree’ Jackson, S Xavier McKinney and the coaching staff need to pick up their game.

There have been substitution errors each week, with the team having 10 or 12 men on the field multiple times. That’s been emblematic of an overall sloppy operation, which has been reflected on the scoreboard. Brian Daboll has an NFL coach of the year trophy on his mantel that suggests he knows what he’s doing, and the same staff that he was celebrated for assembling last year is intact. There’s reason to believe Daboll will get things straightened out, but he needs to rediscover his touch before things start to spiral.

The Giants rookie center on the importance of getting off to a good start

Hyatt said he has “full trust” in Brian Daboll and has completely bought in to the coach’s plan of “progression” for the rookie receiver to develop, earn more snaps and stay healthy over the course of an NFL season much longer than he’s used to.

He said the Giants’ WR personnel deployment “goes back to who DJ’s comfortable with and what plays we’re running.” But it’s also about Hyatt proving his consistency to develop more chemistry and trust and learning Daboll’s “complex offense” that asks a lot of its players.

NY Giants’ Wan’Dale Robinson opens up about his journey back from knee surgery, ‘dark times’ and meaning behind the tattoo that now covers his scar

Wink Martindale would have loved David Glasgow Farragut, the United States Navy admiral during the Civil War who authored the famous command, “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead.”

At the moment, Martindale’s blitz-driven defense is being shelled by big plays via ground and air.

Jason Pinnock is steadfast that he’s not just a replacement for the former Giant.

“[Love] was great to learn from, but I have an identity as a player as well. That’s me. When he was here, I was extremely receptive, I was a sponge to him because he was the brains of it. That’s probably what I’m more worried about, him knowing every damn thing [about us].”

Jackson: No underdogs in the NFL

Of players on the field for at least 50 run defense snaps, A’Shawn Robinson has the highest run-stop percentage score at 18.4

Graham Gano has played only 53 regular-season games for the Giants, but he is already a fixture in the franchise's record book. Gano’s four-season total with the Giants is 350 points, which moved him past former wide receiver Amani Toomer and into 10th place in team history. Gano ranks sixth among Giants kickers, behind Pete Gogolak (646), Lawrence Tynes (586), Brad Daluiso (526), Joe Danelo (482), and Josh Brown (392).

Playing at night, in prime time, on national television is not where the New York Giants do their best work. Two of their first three games were evening affairs. And look what comes next: a “Monday Night Football’’ meeting with the Seahawks at MetLife Stadium.

Belichick hasn’t seen enough to warrant Micah Parsons a Lawrence Taylor comparison. At least, not yet.

“I think comparing players like that, it’s not really — I would just say, I wouldn’t put anybody ahead of Lawrence Taylor, period,” Belichick said. “Now, maybe I’m prejudiced, but I mean, I saw that guy every day for over a decade and he tilted the field for a decade. So, until somebody does that — and there’s a lot of great players and I’m not taking anything away from anybody else, there’s a lot of great players that have been in this league, that are in this league. But personally, I’m not putting anybody ahead of Lawrence Taylor. Not yet.”

This week’s opponent

Last year, Geno Smith was more of a middling quarterback when it came to using play action with a 78.6 grade that was 14th in the league. This year, it’s jumped to 91.4 and is second best.

Seattle is 29th in sack rate and have allowed the 2nd most air yards (672) on completed passes, and their average depth of target (whether completed or not) against is 9.2 yards. The Seahawks aren’t getting soundly beaten with high YAC plays like we’ve seen in each of the past two seasons, but they are getting crushed on intermediate and deeper passes.

If you want to go by PFF’s grades, the Seahawks have a solid pass rush grade of 71.3 but a coverage grade of 49.6, which is only better than the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears.

Walker leading the way with 97 yards on 17 carries, including two touchdowns runs, and for that performance, the second-year back was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career.

Walker is the first Seahawks running back to win Offensive Player of the Week honors since Rashaad Penny in 2021, and just the third this century along with Penny and Shaun Alexander (no, somehow Marshawn Lynch didn't ever win one during his time in Seattle).

Yet after back-to-back wins, the questions have so far been erased due to the strong showing from both of Seattle’s lines. The offensive line in particular deserves a few extra turns at the dessert buffet after a gameday scratch to Phil Haynes left that unit down three starters. Enter fourth-round pick Anthony Bradford, who proceeded to play all 75 snaps on offense in Sunday’s 37-27 win over Carolina.

Around the league

Patriots’ Bill O’Brien downplays interrogating ex-Cowboys Will Grier, Ezekiel Elliott before Dallas game | NFL.com

Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer on new Patriots QB Will Grier: He ‘knows where a lot of the bones are buried’ | CBSSports.com

Cowboys say red zone woes are ‘not a personnel issue,’ which isn’t entirely true | The Athletic

Why the Washington Commanders’ $6 billion bidding war was one Josh Harris had to win | ESPN.com

Why are we still talking about the Tush Push? | Bleeding Green Nation

Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers saying Jets need to grow up: “He’s not wrong” | Pro Football Talk

Colin Kaepernick pens letter to Jets, requests to be signed to New York’s practice squad | CBSSports.com

Patriots’ Mac Jones deflects talk of hitting Sauce Gardner | ESPN.com

Trevor Lawrence isn't playing worse than last year. He's being let down by his help. | PFF

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson returns to practice, progressing through concussion protocol | NFL.com

Bryce Young injury update: Panthers rookie QB is practicing Wednesday | Cat Scratch Reader

Jimmy Garoppolo in team meetings, remains in concussion protocol | Pro Football Talk

Why getting Aaron Jones, Christian Watson back is so important for the Packers | The Athletic

Matt Eberflus plans to call Bears' defensive plays for the rest of the season | Pro Football Talk

Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd (thumb) out next two games in London | ESPN.com

Dolphins’ Raheem Mostert claims he’s fastest player on ‘fastest team in the NFL’ | NFL.com

Future of Kirk Cousins with Vikings in Question After 0-3 Start | The 33rd Team

Travis Kelce addresses relationship with Taylor Swift after Arrowhead appearance | CBSSports.com

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

Follow BBV

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio