Giants Reacts Survey Week 4: Are the Giants heading in the right direction?

We have a pair of questions for this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ survey regarding the New York Giants heading into Week 4.

First up, we want to take the temperature of Giants’ fans coming off of Thursday Night Football and heading into Monday Night Football. Just how confident are you in the Giants and their direction after three games?

Second, we know what concerns you more about the team? Their lack of offense outside of the half of Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, or a surprisingly porous defense? The offense has only scored 12 points in the 10 quarters outside of the second half against the Cardinals, while the defense is tied for third in missed tackles (31), and 30th in sacks (2).

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Giants fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.