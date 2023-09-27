Giants news, 9/27: Marcus McKethan, offensive woes, injury updates, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants’ offensive line picture for Week 4 begins to take shape

Provided LT Andrew Thomas and LG Ben Bredeson are ready to play, the offensive line will look like this Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks:

LT — Andrew Thomas

LG — Ben Bredeson

C — John Michael Schmitz

RG — Marcus McKethan

RT — Evan Neal

Head coach Brian Daboll added that Josh Ezeudu, who started the last two games at left tackle, is the primary backup at every spot except center. It will be the third straight start for McKethan.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

The Giants’ combined three-game offensive totals include 43 points, 760 yards and a team-high 12 catches by Darren Waller. The Giants will finish September ranked in the bottom five in the league in points per game, yards per game and completions of 20 yards or more (six). Of the 135 NFL pass-catchers who have seen at least eight targets, Campbell is the only Giant ranked among the top 97 in terms of separation created (3.4 yards per route).

Jones, whose 11 scrambles are fourth-most in the league, is the quarterback who has faced the most pressures (56) while playing behind three different starting offensive line combinations in as many games.

A struggling offensive line: Through three games, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been under pressure on 46.7% of his dropbacks, the highest rate in the league. The league average last season was 34%. Pressure coming quickly: The Giants have allowed 27 pressures in under two seconds, nearly twice as many as the second-worst team.

LT Andrew Thomas says Thursday will be a big indication if he can play against Seattle

Andrew Thomas is optimistic about his chances to play on Monday pic.twitter.com/9nDsczMFVj — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 26, 2023

The Giants have a bunch of problems. Which makes sense for a 1-2 team that has played exactly one good half so far — along with five rather incompetent halves.

Darren Waller hasn’t been a difference-maker: Every week can be a reminder of the Giants offensive line, but Waller hasn’t been what the Giants traded for this offseason. Waller has just 12 catches for 132 yards and no touchdowns through three games, not exactly the difference-maker the Giants thought they were getting. He’s been largely invisible in two of the three games, more for his drops than making plays and getting open.

DL’s Lawrence, Williams leading the charge in pressuring the quarterback

Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams performing like top 10 pass rushers… just don’t look at the tweet in the thread before this for Kayvon https://t.co/SqAJerGW8e — Doug Analytics (@Doug_Analytics) September 26, 2023

The Giants have zero takeaways and the players are well aware of that. Co-captain Leonard Williams even cautioned against pushing too hard to create turnovers and get sacks - the Giants got their first two sacks against the 49ers - and how playing outside of the defensive system could create more problems.

There's no question Williams is on to something. Far too often the Giants have gone for strips with defenders punching at the football instead of wrapping up, leading to what is essentially free yardage they can't afford to yield.

The Giants will be in pads we’ll be in pads on Thursday. “You are always focusing on your fundamentals, so we do that every practice, whether that’s press coverage, tackling, ball disruption, shedding blocks,” said Daboll. “Those are things that you work on. Same thing with the offense, double teams, pass protection, games, pass protection for the backs, press releases, those are things that you constantly evaluate. Leading up to a week and getting ready for, in this case Seattle, you always adjust practice and things individual wise or maybe team wise of things that you are really putting an emphasis on.”

CB Deonte Banks played roughly half of the Giants’ defensive snaps on Thursday Night Football and performed admirably. While he did give up three catches for 22 yards and a touchdown, he forced two incompletions and was rarely caught out of position. That added up to a season-high 71.1 coverage grade. Banks’ primary struggles were in run defense, which is understandable, given San Francisco’s ability to stress the edges of any defense.

The list began with perhaps the greatest defensive player in NFL history, legendary Giants edge rusher Lawrence Taylor, who took the honor as league's best pass rusher from 1981-1986.

Michael Strahan, the Hall of Fame defensive end is the second Giants representative to make Barnwell's list, earning the selection as the NFL's best pass rusher in 2001 and 2003.

This week’s opponent

But for all Reed has accomplished so far in a career that dates back to 2016, Sunday's game in which Reed had eight tackles, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and a pass defensed was, in Carroll's estimate, his best performance yet. Making Reed's big game all the more impressive is the fact that he did it after missing two days of practice with a groin injury that had him listed as questionable on the injury report.

CB Devon Witherspoon (70.0 grade) was targeted a whopping 13 times in Week 3 but allowed just five catches for 31 yards, collected two pass breakups and led the team with 11 tackles as he was thrust into a CB1 role with Tariq Woolen sidelined.

Zach Charbonnet doesn’t have much in the way of eye-popping stats through his first month as an NFL player, but the rookie running back out of UCLA (by way of Michigan) has quickly established himself as the type of physical runner befitting of Pete Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks.

Kenneth Walker is back: Walker has four touchdowns and 5.0 yards per touch through three games, but Sunday’s win showcased the game-changing back Walker was in his rookie year.

Around the league

Nick Sirianni says Eagles ‘not a final product yet’ despite 3-0 start | NFL.com

Eagles look like they’ve pieced together another dominant defense | FOX Sports

Jalen Carter is already doing ‘crazy sh**’ for Eagles as a rookie | SBNation.com

Cowboys think Ezekiel Elliott and Will Grier will help the Patriots’ defense prepare | Pro Football Talk

Commanders confident QB Sam Howell can bounce back | ESPN.com

Aaron Rodgers challenges Jets offense to 'grow up a little bit,' QB says Joe Namath's criticism not helping | CBSSports.com

Jets signing veteran QB Trevor Siemian to practice squad | NFL.com

Doug Pederson insists he didn’t take over Jaguars’ play-calling in loss to Texans | CBSSports.com

Sean McDermott: Dolphins offensive schematics "almost revolutionary" | Pro Football Talk

Raiders' Chandler Jones says he was hospitalized against will | ESPN.com

Ben Roethlisberger, Jerome Bettis accuse Patriots of cheating during 2004 AFC title game | CBSSports.com

Travis Kelce jersey sales skyrocket after Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game | The Athletic

Eagles’ win over Buccaneers ends with final score that’s never been seen before in NFL history | CBSSports.com

Super Bowl 2024 odds: 49ers take lead over Chiefs; Dolphins up to top 5 | The Athletic

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

Follow BBV

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio