Saquon Barkley injury update: Giants’ RB is ‘day-to-day’ with high ankle sprain

Could the New York Giants have star running back Saquon Barkley in the lineup Monday night when they host the Seattle Seahawks?

Maybe.

Head coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that Barkley, who admitted before the Week 3 game against the San Francisco 49ers that he has a high ankle sprain, is now day-to-day” with the injury.

“We’re doing kind of a jog through [practice], so I don’t think he’ll do much today,” Daboll said. “But he’s really now, I’d say, in the day-to-day category. Feels a lot better today but we’ll kind of take that all the way throughout the week and see how he improves.”

Barkley missed three games with a high ankle sprain in 2019. Initial estimates were that he would be out two to three weeks. In 2021 he missed four games with an ankle injury. If he were to play Monday, that would be on the short end of the recovery timeline.

Without Barkley, the Giants’ leading rusher in Week 3 was backup running Matt Breida with just four carries for 17 yards.