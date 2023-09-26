Giants’ offensive line picture for Week 4 begins to take shape

One of the questions many people have been asking — including us here at Big Blue View — is how the New York Giants will configure their offensive line in a key Week 4 matchup Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

Head coach Brian Daboll answered that on Tuesday.

Left guard Ben Bredeson is working his way through concussion protocol after missing Thursday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Bredeson will have a non-contact practice Tuesday, a contact practice Thursday and then be examined by an independent consultant.

Daboll did not commit to left tackle Andrew Thomas being ready to play on Monday. Thomas has missed two games with a hamstring injury.

Provided Thomas and Bredeson are ready to play, the offensive line will look like this:

LT — Thomas

LG — Bredeson

C — John Michael Schmitz

RG — Marcus McKethan

RT — Evan Neal

That means no change on the right side of the line. Neal, the struggling second-year right tackle, will continue to get opportunities to show he can take steps forward in his second season.

McKethan, a 2022 fifth-round pick who has started the past two games, will also continue to get a chance to settle in at right guard. McKethan missed all of last season with a torn ACL and played in just one preseason game. The 6-foot-7, 335-pound McKethan had a good game Week 2 vs. the Arizona Cardinals and a poor one Week 3 vs. the 49ers.

Daboll told media at Quest Diagnostics on Tuesday that Josh Ezeudu, who started the last two games at left tackle, is the primary backup at every spot except center.