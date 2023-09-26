Giants vs. Seahawks, 2023 Week 4: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants (1-2) return home from a two-game West Coast swing to face the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) on Monday Night Football in Week 4 of the 2023-24 NFL season. After opening as an underdog, the Giants are now slight favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Giants face games on the road against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 and the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. They will likely be heavy underdogs in those games. Thus, beating Seattle to get to 2-2 is imperative to avoid the possibility of a 1-5 start to the season.

The Giants should have star left tackle Andrew Thomas and starting left guard Ben Bredeson back in the lineup. Thomas missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. Bredeson left the Giants’ Week 2 victory over the Arizona Cardinals with a concussion.

Whether star running back Saquon Barkley (high ankle sprain) or edge defender Azeez Ojulari will play is uncertain.

Stay with Big Blue View as we give you all the pre-game, in-game and post-game coverage you will need.