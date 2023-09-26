Giants news, 9/26: Offensive woes, Xavier McKinney, Micah McFadden, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

As the Giants get ready to play a season-defining game against the Seattle Seahawks at home Monday night, BBV's Ed Valentine takes a look at why the offense has taken a step back from last year.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

The Giants never gained less than 200 yards of total offense with a healthy Daniel Jones starting at quarterback prior to this season. Now it has happened twice in three games.

Last season, the Giants shocked the NFL in part because they won three games — while going 9-7-1 in the regular season — after trailing by double digits. But perhaps lost amid all the magic of 2022 is this reality: That’s really hard to do.

LB Micah McFadden on how the defense can get turnovers

Micah McFadden capitalizing on the opportunities to make big plays



Watch: https://t.co/K2aFYfchxk pic.twitter.com/hJ4mchUEtG — GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) September 25, 2023

Will the Giants offensive line get better? Maybe. When Thomas recovers from his hamstring injury, he’s likely still one of the best left tackles in the game. Neal and Schmitz are still young and will likely improve. The same goes for Ezeudu. And it’s a good bet that a good chunk of whatever cap room the Giants have in the offseason will be directed toward a top veteran guard.

How else do you explain why Hyatt — the rookie receiver with the 24-mile-per-hour GPS-tracking times, whose speed sparked a 21-point comeback win at Arizona last weekend — was underutilized Thursday in the 30-12 loss to the 49ers? Hyatt played 16 of 50 offensive snaps, but did not get a touch or a target.

“There’s a plan for Jalin — a plan for all the guys — and based on personnel that we choose to use on a given play, it could be more, it could be about the same,” head coach Brian Daboll said. “So, we’ll keep on giving him reps, and hopefully we have more than [50] plays in a game. We put him in plays to try to target him.”

While not an addition, Robinson is looking to be part of those reinforcements as he has been limited to just seven games so far in his career.

"Luckily, I was in all of the meetings and stuff even when I was hurt, so it's really been all kind of the same ever since I was rookie," Robinson said. "Just trying to keep the same schedule and stay on the same path. I'm just trying to continue to get better each and every day and talking with the older guys just (seeing) if there's anything I can do better. Just watching tape and stuff like that."

Their lack of an elite wide receiver is standing out amidst the offense's struggles. Rookie wideout Jalin Hyatt has begun to get his feet wet within the offense. Otherwise, the passing game continues to lack pop aside from tight end Darren Waller and now-injured running back Saquon Barkley (ankle).

D. They picked up their FIRST two sacks of the season and they kept things relatively close for the better part of three quarters. However, there was also plenty of bad. For one, the Giants defense couldn't tackle any of San Francisco's receivers. If the Giants could tackle, this game might have been much closer.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen caught some shrapnel for his Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones decisions this offseason in reporter Jason La Canfora’s latest column for The Washington Post:

[Barkley and Jones are] costing the Giants over $56 million this season alone, with Jones owed another $36 million fully guaranteed in 2024. “If they played this right, I think they keep the quarterback and the running back, on multiyear deals, for less than they’re paying them this year alone,” the GM said. “They really screwed that up. I don’t think they win nine games with that roster this year, and Barkley is up at the end of the season, and that will be the end of that.”

This week’s opponent

Adams will return to game action in Week 4 against the Giants, coach Pete Carroll said Sunday.

“We’re going to get a bunch of guys back next week, it’s going to be really exciting to see these guys come back to us,” Carroll said, via John Boyle of the team website. “Jamal will be playing. [Cornerback] Tariq [Woolen] has a great chance to come back. [Left tackle] Charles [Cross] has a real chance next week, so we’ll see how that works out.”

B+ The Seahawks weren’t perfect in this game, but they were pretty close in the second half. Geno Smith caught fire over the final two quarters, completing 12 of 13 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.

3rd down offense and defense. This continues to be a problem for the Seahawks. Just 3/12 on offense (when subtracting the kneel down) and many of them were 3rd and long situations. Then on defense the Seahawks gave up 10/19, including the touchdown to DJ Chark on the busted coverage and a big catch by Adam Thielen that led to a TD.

By making all five of his field goals, Myers kept the Seahawks in the game early when the offense struggled to convert on third down and finish in the red zone, then in the second half the Seahawks were able to blow the game open once they started scoring touchdowns. Myers' standout game comes one week after he missed two field goals in the first half of a win over the Lions, his second and third misses of the season,

Around the league

Cowboys’ red zone struggles continue in loss to Cardinals | ESPN.com

Sam Howell experiences growing pains in Commanders’ loss: ‘It starts with me’ | FOX Sports

Commanders tied for second-most sacks allowed through first three games of a season since 1970 | CBSSports.com

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo in concussion protocol after loss to Steelers | NFL.com

Sean McDermott says Josh Allen showed his growth as a quarterback by sliding | Pro Football Talk

Saints QB Derek Carr (shoulder) considered week to week, not yet ruled out vs. Buccaneers in Week 4 | NFL.com

Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson is our unquestioned quarterback, he's not the reason we lost | Pro Football Talk

Matt Ryan on Jets: I’ve got no interest in doing that right now | Pro Football Talk

LA's Mike Williams out for season with torn ACL | Pro Football Talk

Steelers' plane makes emergency landing in Kansas City | ESPN.com

Broncos HC Sean Payton says no firings will occur following 50-point loss to Dolphins | NFL.com

The Dolphins’ offense is breaking the NFL, and these 10 stats prove it | SBNation.com

Dolphins' record-setting win over Broncos ends with final score that's never been seen before in NFL history | CBSSports.com

Broncos give up 70 points, favored to beat the Bears | Windy City Gridiron

NFL Week 3 Highlights: Notable grades from Sunday’s games | PFF

Offensive Tackles Must Evolve to Compete with New-Age Pass Rushers | The 33rd Team

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio