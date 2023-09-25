Giants news, 9/25: Defense, Donovan McNabb, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Giants aren't close in achieving NFC elite status enjoyed by 49ers, Eagles and Cowboys

Teams often have a day when they “tell the truth” after a tough game. The truth of the matter is the Giants aren’t all that close to being the team they want to be.

Daniel Jones still has time to show $160M value to Giants

At some point, Daniel Jones was going to struggle, the Giants were going to lose a game and, just like that, open season on Jones would commence

NFLN: Giants' Saquon Barkley 'Has a Chance' to Play vs. Seahawks Despite Ankle Injury | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley reportedly "has a chance" to play against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 despite a high-ankle sprain. Ian Rapoport…

Giants' struggling offensive line remains in a state of flux

The Giants' offensive line is once more in a state of flux.

Former New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman: Saquon Barkley a "Touchdown Scorer" - Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More

Dave Gettleman, who retired as the Giants' general manager after the 2021 season, recently spoke to the Boston Globe from his home on Cape Cod, calling Barkley a "touchdown scorer" and insinuating that a respectable payday for the six-year veteran should be a no-brainer given his rare abilities.

"When you build a team, on offense, about the quarterback, it's about the offensive line, and it's about touchdown scorers," Gettleman said. "Saquon Barkley is a touchdown scorer from anywhere on the field. And, oh, by the way, via land or air, he can be in the Army, or he can be in the Air Force. You can't put that in an analytic formula. I know that every time Saquon touches the ball. There aren't a ton of those guys; they're rare."

Donovan McNabb slams Giants QB: 'Not a big Daniel Jones fan'

Many have questions after what they've seen in the Giants first three games of the season including former NFC East rival Donovan McNabb.

Giants’ feeble tackling efforts, lack of fight becoming alarming trends in 2023 - The Athletic

There were far too many instances Thursday when the Giants showed a lack of technique or desire while trying to tackle a 49ers ballcarrier.

