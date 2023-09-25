Giants-Seahawks opening odds: Giants are underdogs at home

The Seattle Seahawks are entering Week 4 on a two-game win streak, but oddsmakers are still expecting a close game with the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Seattle is favored by 1.5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 45 points, and the Giants have +102 moneyline odds.

It’s an unsurprising line for two teams who still haven’t quite proven that they can hang with the true powerhouses of the NFC. The Giants and Seahawks were the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds, respectively, in the playoffs last year. Seattle lost in the first round and New York advanced to the Divisional Round. Seattle beat the Giants 27-13 in the regular season that year as three-point favorites.

Both teams lived up to that inconsistent nature so far this year. The Seahawks lost 30-13 to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. However, they bounced back with an overtime victory over the Detroit Lions the next week and beat the Carolina Panthers by scoring 25 points in the second half on Sunday. Seattle’s 10-point victory over the Panthers could have been even more lopsided if they had found more success in the red zone.

The Giants have already suffered blowout losses to the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Their glimmer of hope came against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, when quarterback Daniel Jones led them back from a 20-0 deficit.

New York will also likely be without running back Saquon Barkley, though Ian Rapoport reported Sunday night that he has “a chance” to play.

It’s arguably a “must-win” game for the Giants. A loss would drop them to 1-3 heading into tough contests against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. The Seahawks have a comparatively easy schedule the next few weeks and could become a playoff frontrunner by improving to 3-1.

Game time is at 8:15 p.m. EST next Monday.