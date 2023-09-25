Eagles at Buccaneers, Rams at Bengals: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a surprisingly strong start to the season, but their wins came against the struggling Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. New York Giants fans will be rooting for the Bucs to improve to 3-0 this Monday when they face their first true test against the Philadelphia Eagles.

So far, Philadelphia appears to once again be a juggernaut capable of making a deep postseason run. Both of their wins have come by just one score, but statistically they’re among the NFL’s best. New running back D’Andre Swift rushed for 175 yards last week, and wide receiver Devonta Smith went for over 100 yards as well.

The Cincinnati Bengals have had an equally surprising start to the 2023 season, but for all the wrong reasons. A Super Bowl favorite just a few weeks ago, the Bengals are 0-2 with both losses coming within the AFC North.

To make matters worse, quarterback Joe Burrow aggravated an existing calf injury in Week 2. He’s still a game-time decision for Week 3 as of Sunday night. Jake Browning would start if Burrow can’t go. Browning has just one pass attempt in his NFL career.

Los Angeles has exceeded expectations coming off a 5-12 season. They blew out the Seattle Seahawks and lost by just one touchdown to the San Francisco 49ers, both of whom made the playoffs last year. And that was without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who is on Injured Reserve with a hamstring issue. They’ve been leaning on fifth-round pick Puka Nacua, who set a rookie single-game record with 15 receptions last week.

The Rams, of course, defeated the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI two years ago. The Buccaneers beat the Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Round the same year. This is the first rematch of either game since.

How to watch Eagles-Bucs

What: Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

When: Monday, Sept. 25

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Game time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 83 & 225 (Buccaneers), 81 & 226 (Steelers), 104 & 227 (national)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Eagles -5

Weather: Clear

Referee: Adrian Hill

How to watch Rams-Bengals

What: Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)

When: Monday, Sept. 25

Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky, Laura Rutledge

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 85 & 229 (Rams), 158 & 228 (Bengals), 88 (national)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Bengals -2

Weather: Clear

Referee: John Hussey