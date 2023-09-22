Giants news, 9/22: Giants fall to 49ers, Barkley update, Kayvon Thibodeaux, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

For parts of the game on Thursday night, the New York Giants hung tough with the San Francisco 49ers, hanging within a score in the second half. As the game progressed, though, it was apparent that the Giants were simply outmanned.

The Giants’ biggest defensive issue for much of the game was their inability to hold on third down. The 49ers had 10 third-downs in the first half, including six of 8+ yards. They converted seven, the most back-breaking of which were two on their first touchdown drive.

The Giants’ run defense did not put forth a great effort, allowing 4.7 yards per carry and a walk-in touchdown to Christian McCaffrey. However, it was the greater issue of their tackling that hurt them throughout the game. McCaffrey carried tacklers on play after play, as did Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. Of Samuel’s 129 receiving yards, 78 came after the catch. Penalties also did the Giants no good, as they had six for 37 yards, including several back-breakers on defense.

The Giants come home to face the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football Oct. 2.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Trent Williams got away with a punch — and a possible ejection — before halftime Thursday night against the Giants, as the 49ers’ offensive lineman swung at defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson with seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Williams and Robinson were both penalized for unnecessary roughness, but the punch wasn’t mentioned in the calls from officials.

Head coach Brian Daboll erupting after DPI call on Kayvon Thibodeaux

Brian Daboll was NOT happy after the last Giants penalty



(via @NFLonPrime)pic.twitter.com/J9Nrz2G3dS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 22, 2023

Contract considerations aside, history has shown Barkley tends to push to return from injury faster than he should. History has also shown Barkley has been less productive in those instances. So the best thing for both sides is to exercise patience and wait until he’s ready to return as the difference-maker he has proved to be when healthy.

Running back Matt Breida with the Giants lone touchdown of the game

6: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants. He is strong, faster than you'd expect and just a massive man who can create all sorts of interior problems. It's likely he'll never be a consistent sack artist, but he'll always create a lot of chaos, which should lead to plenty of sacks for his teammates.

Since then, the Hyatt hype has only continued to grow. He recently drew some high very praise from former Giants legend Victor Cruz, who compared him to one of the best receivers in the game.

"He reminds me of Justin Jefferson in his abilities," Cruz said. “He's lengthy, long, fast and has a huge catch radius. He can catch a lot of different type of balls in the air, he can go get it."

Late Sunday afternoon, when New York Giants kicker Graham Gano lined up for a 34-yard field goal with 19 seconds left against the Arizona Cardinals, FanDuel found itself on the hook for more than $20 million, one of the sportsbook’s largest payouts ever on a long shot NFL prop bet.

Giants tight end Darren Waller discussed how he and Aces guard Kelsey Plum are navigating long distance after the Raiders traded him to New York.

