Giants at 49ers: Live reaction!

The New York Giants fell to the San Francisco 49ers 30 to 12 on Thursday Night Football.

The Giants put up a valiant fight, and spent much of the game within two scores of the 49ers. The Giants were physical and threw everything they had at the 49ers, particularly on defense. San Fransisco struggled significantly on offense, frequently having to settle for field goals. However, the 9ers just proved to have too much on offense and defense and were able to walk away from New York down the stretch.

Chris and Nick take to YouTube to offer their thoughts in the immediate aftermath of Thursday Night Football.

