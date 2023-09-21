Giants-49ers inactives: 4 starters out for Giants; Wan’Dale Robinson returning

The New York Giants will be without four starters on Thursday as they try to upset the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), left guard Ben Bredeson (concussion) and edge defender Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) will all be inactive.

Thomas and Ojulari will each be missing their second consecutive game. The remaining inactives for the Giants are cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, safety Gervarrius Owens and defensive tackle Jordon Riley.

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, a 2022 second-round pick who tore an ACL in Week 11 of last season, will make his 2023 season debut for the Giants.

The 49ers will be without wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and starting cornerback Ambry Thomas.

The Giants are expected to once again field a different offensive line, with reports indicating Shane Lemieux will start at left guard.

Giants inactives

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

G Ben Bredeson (concussion)

Edge Azeez Ojulari (hamstring)

CB Cor’Dale Flott

S Gervarrius Owens

DT Jordon Riley

49ers inactives

WR Brandon Aiyuk

QB (3rd) Brandon Allen

CB Ambry Thomas

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

ILB Jalen Graham

G Nick Zakelj

DT Kalia Davis