Giants at 49ers, Week 3: Live updates!

Multiple reports are indicating that Shane Lemieux will get the start for the Giants at left guard on Thursday. When starting left guard Ben Bredeson went down Sunday, Mark Glowinski filled in. Glowinski had been replaced at right guard for that game by Marcus McKethan. His appearance at left guard was his first since 2016.

Lemieux entered training camp in both 2021 and 2022 as the starter at left guard only to have injuries derail both seasons. He appeared in only one game in each of those seasons.

So, Saquon Barkley apparently does have a high ankle sprain. [Full story]

So ... @TaylorRooks just reported on @NFLonPrime that Saquon Barkley told her his right ankle sprain IS, in fact, a "high ankle sprain." And that not playing tonight was simply a pain tolerance issue. Next game isn't until the following Monday at home vs. Seattle. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) September 21, 2023

T Andrew Thomas

RB Saquon Barkley

DT Jordon Riley

CB Cor’Dale Flott

S Gervarrius Owens

OLB Azeez Ojulari

OL Ben Bredeson

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and cornerback Ambry Thomas are the key inactives for San Francisco.

The New York Giants (1-1) are at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. on Thursday night to take on the 2-0 San Francisco 49ers. The Giants are massive underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Giants will be short-handed. Stars Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Andrew Thomas (hamstring) have been ruled out, along with starting guard Ben Bredeson (concussion) and edge defender Azeez Ojulari.

Big Blue View staff members are realistic about the Giants’ chances vs. San Franciso, will all of them picking the 49ers to win.

All of the early-season statistics are in the 49ers’ favor.

