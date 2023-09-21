Giants vs. 49ers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The New York Giants (+10) conclude their two-game road trip on a short week against the San Francisco 49ers (-10). New York defeated the Cardinals in dramatic fashion after overcoming a 21-point deficit, and the 49ers are 2-0, averaging 30 points per game. The Giants' comeback vs. Arizona tied for the largest in franchise history.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey currently leads the NFL in rushing. The 49ers are number one in EPA, third in team rushing total, and are +3 in turnover differential. The 49ers’ defense is led by Nick Bosa, who has nine pressures but zero sacks through two weeks. San Francisco has six sacks on the season; the Giants have zero with no takeaways.

Giants’ star running back Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle sprain in the fourth quarter of Week 2. It wasn’t a high ankle sprain, and the injury typically takes three weeks to heal. Barkly has been ruled out.

Starting guard Ben Bredeson also left the Arizona game with a concussion, and Daboll said he won’t make it through the protocol in time for the game. Andrew Thomas and Azeez Ojulari missed Week 2 with their hamstring tweaks and have also been ruled out of Thursday’s game.

San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is questionable with a shoulder ailment. Cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) is also questionable.

Interesting all-time history between the two franchises. The regular season record is tied 17-17, and the post-season record is tied 4-4, totaling 21-21 altogether. The referee for the game is Shawn Hochuli.

How to watch

What: New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers

When: Thursday, Sept. 21st

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung

Radio: Westwood One: Kevin Kugler, Tony Boselli

SiriusXM: New York: 81 or 226, San Francisco: 85 or 225

Streaming: NFL +

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Spread: 49ers (-10 | -108) Giants (+10 | -112) | Moneyline: Eagles -550 Vikings +410 | Over/Under: 44.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

