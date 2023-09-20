Justin Pugh works out for Giants

Free agent offensive guard Justin Pugh completed a workout for the New York Giants on Wednesday.

Pugh was a first-round pick by the Giants in 2013 and played with the team through 2017. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent in 2018 and spent five seasons there.

Pugh played only five games last season due to a torn ACL. Pugh told the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast a few weeks ago that he would be interested in a return to the Giants. Pugh said he wants “to end my career on my terms.”

He told me when we spoke that “I’m looking to have some acclimation period” and not be rushed onto the field as soon as he signs with a team.

Pugh, 33, said the Giants are a fit for him as he nears the end of his career.

“The Giants are definitely one of those teams that has the ability to make the run, has the ability, they have the quarterback, they have the defense, they have a lot of those things you’re looking for,” Pugh said. “Really it’s a hundred percent on the GM [Joe Schoen] over there in New York and what he wants to do.”

With left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) and left guard Ben Bredeson (concussion) out the Giants are starting a makeshift offensive line that includes an out-of-position Mark Glowinski, a rookie center, and second-year players at left tackle, right guard and right tackle.