Giants at 49ers injury report: Barkley, Thomas ruled out

The New York Giants will be without some of their best players when they face the Sam Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

Head Coach Brian Daboll tried to keep the hope alive that Andrew Thomas and Saquon Barkley would be able to take the field against San Francisco. However both players have been ruled out.

Full injury report

Out

OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

OG Ben Bredeson (concussion)

LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring)

Questionable

LB Micah McFadden (neck)

WR Wan'Dale Robinson (ACL)

Robinson being upgraded from "out" or "doubtful" is good news for the Giants as well as the young man as he recovers from a torn ACL. If he's able to play, his diverse skill set could help add unpredictably to the Giants' offense as the face one of the best defenses in the League.

The Giants will likely face that defense with the same makeshift offensive line with which they finished their historic comeback against the Arizona Cardinals. The lineup of Joshua Ezeudu, Mark Glowinski, John Michael Schmitz, Markus McKethan, and Evan Neal played well against the Cardinals. However, the 49ers present a significantly tougher test.

Likewise, the Giants' defense could certainly use Azeez Ojulari against the quick-passing Brock Purdy.

One of the stories of this game will be how the Giants' coaching staff compensates for their injuries.