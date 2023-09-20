Valentine’s Views podcast: Giants-49ers crossover preview

Our ‘Valentine’s Views’ New York Giants-San Francisco 49ers crossover preview podcast features Jason Aponte of SB Nation’s Niners Nation.

Here are some of the things we discussed (times are the podcast version, not the YouTube version):

1:25 — How is Jason, who lives within sight of MetLife Stadium and can sometimes hear the roar of the crowd during football games or concertsm a 49ers fan instead of a Giants fan?

4:40 — Giants-49ers rivalry.

7:15 — Jason’s take on the 2023 Giants.

10:15 — Giant momentum.

16:40 — Brock Purdy.

25:00 — A sidebar on Kadarius Toney.

26:30 — Super Bowl or bust for 49ers?

29:00 — How can the Giants pull off an upset?

32:00 — Where the 49ers have a big advantage.

