Giants news, 9/20: Playcalling debate, Daniel Jones, defensive woes, more

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll carrying a play sheet during the second half of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, something he has not ordinarily done since becoming Giants coach, has led to speculation that Daboll took over play-calling responsibilities from offensive coordinator Mike Kafka during the Giants’ comeback.

It did seem, though, that Daboll was more involved than he has been at other times. The speculation is natural not only because of the play sheet, but because after halftime the Giants pressed the ball down the field vertically more than they had early in the game against Arizona.

Daboll denied that after the game with a quick “nope” when asked if he called plays after the game and on Tuesday, quarterback Daniel Jones repeated during his weekly appearance with Kay Adams that nothing had changed, stating “I’m always getting the plays from Kafka."

Other Giant observations

"I feel like there are so many opportunities in the NFL to ride the roller coaster if you want to, and I feel like he just refuses to get on it," Waller added. "If you look at, we’re like, what, 60-0 in our first six quarters? There are turnovers, there’s drives that aren't getting there [to the end zone], and it’s just like, you don't see him wearing it, you don’t see him pointing at other guys or getting mad on the sidelines. It's just eventually, as long as we keep plugging into this process and trying to do things the right way, it's going to turn for us. And that energy paid off and it’s something that you can follow."

Jones: Receivers are being set up for what they are good at

The lack of takeaways isn’t a surprise — the Giants ranked 25th in takeaways last season — but they were 13th in sacks, and pressure is at the root of Martindale’s approach. The Giants ranked sixth in Pro Football Reference’s pressure rate last year (24.3 percent), but have fallen to 18th this season (19.3 percent).

Martindale is still blitzing at nearly the same rate as last season, but the Giants aren’t getting to the quarterback.

The Giants need to understand that they got away with one against the Cardinals and a repeat performance isn’t likely to bring the same result against the 49ers.

“We can’t afford to do that against any team,’’ Xavier McKinney said. “We can’t keep having slow starts as a team. We’ve got to correct it. There’s only so much talking we can do; we’ve got to go out there and execute the things that we practice and go over in these meetings. We definitely cannot keep doing that.’’

Breida is expected to get most of the rushing attempts. He is a seven-year veteran and second-year Giant who is in his third season in the offensive system, having played for the Buffalo Bills in 2021 when Daboll was their offensive coordinator.

“I’ve been with Matt for quite some time,” Daboll said. “He knows our system; he’s prepared every week as if he was the starter and that’s what they all need to do...he’s an explosive runner, he’s got the speed, the breakaway speed, and he’s just always doing the right thing. Just a guy you can count on to step up and play well..”

“Just the effort and everything I did in that game just wasn’t there. With a new week, when I came into this game I knew I had to change everything. My whole week of preparation was different,” Hyatt said. “I actually was watching film 24/7 — seeing who we’re playing. Not only that, DJ always standing in my corner saying, ‘We’re going to get the ball to you, we’re going to get the ball to you.’ That’s what he did and I think that just goes back to our leadership.”

A fired up 4th quarter sideline during the Giants comeback win

They’re mentally tough: As bad as the offensive line looked in the first half — contributing to the struggles of Daniel Jones — it’s amazing how the Giants were even finding a pulse on offense. Jones threw for 259 yards, rushed for 58 and totaled three touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone. The Giants may not be good in 2023, but they aren’t giving up without a fight.

CB Deonte Banks Overall Rookie Grade: 50.8 (Rank: 8/11) Week 2 Grade: 44.5

His team-low 39.0 coverage grade for the week was a bottom-10 mark among all cornerbacks. The Giants ask a lot of Banks in their man-heavy scheme, and he will likely experience more growing pains along the way.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 173 Modern-Era players who have been nominated for election in 2024.

Players on the list who played for the Giants include running back Tiki Barber, wide receivers Brandon Marshall, guard Chris Snee, defensive linemen Justin Tuck, linebacker Jesse Armstead and punters Jeff Feagles, Sean Landeta and Brad Maynard.

“We’ve had these conversations before, and you see what’s going on out here... it’s an incredible thing, and I don’t think a game being played out here is far-fetched. I think it’s going to happen at some point. We just don’t know when.”

This week’s opponent

Brandon Aiyuk and cornerback Ambry Thomas will limited in Tuesday's sessions. On Sunday, Aiyuk was in and out of the lineup against the Los Angeles Rams. He suffered a shoulder injury on his first catch, a 13-yard reception during the 49ers' opening drive. Thomas is dealing with a knee injury sustained against the Rams.

Offensive line play was one area that Shanahan highlighted post-Week 1 that needed some work after giving up 3.0 sacks and 15 pressures allowed to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's important to note that the O-line had three-time DPOY Aaron Donald to contend with, and they held up very well, limiting him to two pressures.

"I thought we did a much better job in pass protection for sure, took a step forward," Shanahan said. "We still have a lot to clean up, and hopefully, we can keep taking a step forward each week and do better this Thursday."

In 2022, Brown started 12 games for the Cowboys and registered 42 tackles, seven passes defensed and one forced fumble before being placed on the Injured Reserve List on December 10, 2022. He signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad on August 30, 2023 and was released by the team on September 14, 2023.

Last year, the 49ers used motion pre-snap 70 percent of the time, which was the second-highest rate in the NFL. Unsurprisingly, no team has motioned more before the ball is snapped this year than the Niners, as their usage rate for motion is an astounding 84 percent. Essentially, it’s a surprise when there isn’t pre-snap movement.

Stock up after the win: CB Isaiah Oliver. The much-maligned nickel corner delivered big plays when the Niners’ defense desperately needed them, coming up with a pair of key tackles to get stops and an interception on a deflection for the game’s first takeaway.

