Giants news, 9/2: Mike Evans, Dexter Lawrence, Sterling Shepard, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Long-time NFL columnist Gary Myers has written a book titled ‘Once a Giant’ detailing the current lives — and many of the struggles — of the heroes of the Giants’ 1986 championship team. It is a remarkable story.

Click here to watch the interview on BBV’s YouTube channel.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Waller will become the clear-cut No. 1 option for the Giants, instead of having to fight All-Pro receiver Davante Adams for the spotlight and targets like 2022 like he did in Las Vegas, on a receiving core that includes Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Parris Campbell as other likely starters. Everything is lined up for Waller to have a monster 2023 season.

“I know that a lot more eyes, quote-unquote pressure, that people try to put on you and my position,” Lawrence said. “But I don’t really buy into that. I know who I am as a player, and I know the things I need to get better at. And I know what to do to get better at those things. So I think for me, it’s just endless. I want the plays that I made last year and the ones I missed.”

Dexter Lawrence wants the Sexy Dexy to replace the Giddy as the dance of the NFL

After the 2023 draft concluded, the New York Giants were lauded by many draft analysts for having mixed value with need in their seven-member class.

Of course, that was on paper at the time, but the good news is that the general manager Joe Schoen's second Giants draft class has more than lived up to expectations--and in some cases exceeded expectations--at least based on their preseason showing

The wide receiver tore the ACL in his left knee in Week 3 and was lost for the 2022 season. He was the Giants' leading receiver at the time.

“Back to back major injuries, over 30 in the NFL, it’s the recipe for getting fired. It speaks to the level he’s capable of playing at,” fellow wide receiver Darius Slayton said. “A lot of people would be out of a job.”

Linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who called Simmons “a freak athlete’’ and added, “He can do it all. I feel like Wink will put him in a great spot to maximize what he can do … and he can do a lot. I look forward to working with him and attacking with him.’’

“He is wrong expecting that Hard Knocks would edit this in any way other than to make Aaron Rodgers the star,” Rachel Nichols said in response to Ward’s gripe. “This is literally the Aaron Rodgers Show on Hard Knocks. And Ward came out yesterday and said, ‘They made me look like a sucker and it wasn’t fair.’

This week’s opponent

The Cowboys placed cornerback Nahshon Wright and offensive tackle Matt Waletzko on injured reserve/designated return. Wright, who has a high ankle sprain, and Waletzko, who has a shoulder injury, will have to miss at least four games before returning.

One stat points to the Cowboys as best talent-finders in the NFL

The #Cowboys currently lead the NFL with being responsible for starting the career of 82 players currently in the NFL. Ravens are 2nd with 77 followed by the Vikings with 75, 49ers with 74 and Patriots with 71 — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) August 30, 2023

All signs out of Dallas Cowboys training camp indicate Tony Pollard is in line for a gigantic 2023 season. With the Cowboys releasing Ezekiel Elliott -- one of their franchise leaders whose 3.9 yards per touch was dead last in the league among players with at least 200 touches last season -- it's Tony time in Dallas.

The Cowboys wide receiver admits that he struggled to find himself after his return last season. But after utilizing the offseason to build up the camaraderie with Dak Prescott and the WR room, Gallup says he can’t stop smiling as he heads into the 2023 season.

“This is why the Cowboys will never win s–t because Jerry Jones can’t help himself,” Schlereth said on the show. “I said it, it’s there. You think about Jerry Jones, you’re gonna go out there and you’re gonna make a trade for a guy without talking to anybody else in your organization, Steven Jones, your head coach Mike McCarthy, your quarterback.”

Around the league

Restoring Russell Wilson: Broncos need 28-year-old quarterback-turned-coach Davis Webb to fulfill duty | NFL.com

Albert Okwuegbunam looking forward to “fresh start” with Eagles | Pro Football Talk

Terry McLaurin’s murky injury status looms over Commanders | FOX Sports

Derrick Henry: Running backs just want their share | Pro Football Talk

Patriots claim QB Matt Corral off waivers to back up Mac Jones | NFL.com

Travis Kelce: Chris Jones is the best defensive player in the NFL, deserves the money | Pro Football Talk

Pete Carroll rules out Jamal Adams for Seahawks opener | ESPN.com

49ers’ George Kittle sidelined with ‘lingering’ groin injury, ‘concern’ ahead of Week 1 | CBSSports.com

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) suffers setback, day-to-day | ESPN.com

Aaron Rodgers calls Jets move a 'beautiful dream,' says he was destined for New York | CBSSports.com

Rashan Gary will be on “pitch count” to start season | Pro Football Talk

NFL Injuries: 15 Situations That Will Matter at the Start of the 2023 Season | ProFootballNetwork.com

Get your Giants gear!

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio