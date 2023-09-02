Giants news, 9/2: Mike Evans, Dexter Lawrence, Sterling Shepard, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Updating the story of the Giants’ 1986 Super Bowl championship team
Long-time NFL columnist Gary Myers has written a book titled ‘Once a Giant’ detailing the current lives — and many of the struggles — of the heroes of the Giants’ 1986 championship team. It is a remarkable story.
Other Giant observations
10 offensive players in perfect situation to thrive, including Giants’ Darren Waller, Chargers’ Justin Herbert | CBSSports.com
Waller will become the clear-cut No. 1 option for the Giants, instead of having to fight All-Pro receiver Davante Adams for the spotlight and targets like 2022 like he did in Las Vegas, on a receiving core that includes Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Parris Campbell as other likely starters. Everything is lined up for Waller to have a monster 2023 season.
Giants’ Dexter Lawrence isn’t feeling $90 million worth of pressure | New York Post
“I know that a lot more eyes, quote-unquote pressure, that people try to put on you and my position,” Lawrence said. “But I don’t really buy into that. I know who I am as a player, and I know the things I need to get better at. And I know what to do to get better at those things. So I think for me, it’s just endless. I want the plays that I made last year and the ones I missed.”
Dexter Lawrence wants the Sexy Dexy to replace the Giddy as the dance of the NFL
Look out for Dexter Lawrence's spin-off show "Dex and the City" #YouCantMakeThisStuffUp@llawrencesexy | @Giants pic.twitter.com/056VpehpPi— NFL (@NFL) August 29, 2023
Final Thoughts on New York Giants Rookie Draft Class's Preseason | Sports Illustrated
After the 2023 draft concluded, the New York Giants were lauded by many draft analysts for having mixed value with need in their seven-member class.
Of course, that was on paper at the time, but the good news is that the general manager Joe Schoen's second Giants draft class has more than lived up to expectations--and in some cases exceeded expectations--at least based on their preseason showing
Giants' Sterling Shepard still has his 'wiggle' after ACL tear | ESPN.com
The wide receiver tore the ACL in his left knee in Week 3 and was lost for the 2022 season. He was the Giants' leading receiver at the time.
“Back to back major injuries, over 30 in the NFL, it’s the recipe for getting fired. It speaks to the level he’s capable of playing at,” fellow wide receiver Darius Slayton said. “A lot of people would be out of a job.”
Isaiah Simmons provides Giants' ultimate wild card | New York Post
Linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who called Simmons “a freak athlete’’ and added, “He can do it all. I feel like Wink will put him in a great spot to maximize what he can do … and he can do a lot. I look forward to working with him and attacking with him.’’
Ex-NFL analyst: ‘Hard Knocks’ was edited to clown Giants LB | NJ.com
“He is wrong expecting that Hard Knocks would edit this in any way other than to make Aaron Rodgers the star,” Rachel Nichols said in response to Ward’s gripe. “This is literally the Aaron Rodgers Show on Hard Knocks. And Ward came out yesterday and said, ‘They made me look like a sucker and it wasn’t fair.’
This week’s opponent
Cowboys place CB Nahshon Wright, OT Matt Waletzko on injured reserve | Pro Football Talk
The Cowboys placed cornerback Nahshon Wright and offensive tackle Matt Waletzko on injured reserve/designated return. Wright, who has a high ankle sprain, and Waletzko, who has a shoulder injury, will have to miss at least four games before returning.
One stat points to the Cowboys as best talent-finders in the NFL
The #Cowboys currently lead the NFL with being responsible for starting the career of 82 players currently in the NFL. Ravens are 2nd with 77 followed by the Vikings with 75, 49ers with 74 and Patriots with 71— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) August 30, 2023
10 offensive players in perfect situation to thrive | CBSSports.com
All signs out of Dallas Cowboys training camp indicate Tony Pollard is in line for a gigantic 2023 season. With the Cowboys releasing Ezekiel Elliott -- one of their franchise leaders whose 3.9 yards per touch was dead last in the league among players with at least 200 touches last season -- it's Tony time in Dallas.
Why Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Is All Smiles Ahead of the 2023 Season | ProFootballNetwork.com
The Cowboys wide receiver admits that he struggled to find himself after his return last season. But after utilizing the offseason to build up the camaraderie with Dak Prescott and the WR room, Gallup says he can’t stop smiling as he heads into the 2023 season.
Mark Schlereth rips Cowboys' Jerry Jones over Trey Lance trade | New York Post
“This is why the Cowboys will never win s–t because Jerry Jones can’t help himself,” Schlereth said on the show. “I said it, it’s there. You think about Jerry Jones, you’re gonna go out there and you’re gonna make a trade for a guy without talking to anybody else in your organization, Steven Jones, your head coach Mike McCarthy, your quarterback.”
Around the league
Restoring Russell Wilson: Broncos need 28-year-old quarterback-turned-coach Davis Webb to fulfill duty | NFL.com
Albert Okwuegbunam looking forward to “fresh start” with Eagles | Pro Football Talk
Terry McLaurin’s murky injury status looms over Commanders | FOX Sports
Derrick Henry: Running backs just want their share | Pro Football Talk
Patriots claim QB Matt Corral off waivers to back up Mac Jones | NFL.com
Travis Kelce: Chris Jones is the best defensive player in the NFL, deserves the money | Pro Football Talk
Pete Carroll rules out Jamal Adams for Seahawks opener | ESPN.com
49ers’ George Kittle sidelined with ‘lingering’ groin injury, ‘concern’ ahead of Week 1 | CBSSports.com
Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) suffers setback, day-to-day | ESPN.com
Aaron Rodgers calls Jets move a 'beautiful dream,' says he was destined for New York | CBSSports.com
Rashan Gary will be on “pitch count” to start season | Pro Football Talk
NFL Injuries: 15 Situations That Will Matter at the Start of the 2023 Season | ProFootballNetwork.com
