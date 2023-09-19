Giants news, 9/19: Saquon Barkley update, Daniel Jones, Jalin Hyatt, Brian Daboll, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants will reportedly miss 2-3 weeks with the sprained right ankle he suffered Sunday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

“Whatever it is we’ll have a plan ready to go,” Coach Brian Daboll said earlier on Monday. “If he can play, he can play and if he can’t then we’ll have the other guys prepared and ready to go.”

Those “other guys” who will now have to play are Matt Breida, Eric Gray and Gary Brightwell. Breida, two snaps with one carry, was the only other running back to play on offense Sunday.

Aside from Barkley, the major concerns are left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) and left guard Ben Bredeson (concussion protocol).

“All of them we will kind of take right up to game time and see where we’re at,” Daboll said.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

The Giants trailed in the third quarter, 28-7. The 21-point deficit is tied for the largest they ever faced in a game the Giants rallied to win. This is their third such comeback, the second against the Cardinals and their first in almost 74 years.

On Dec. 2, 1945, the Giants fell behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the Polo Grounds, 21-0, before Arnie Herber caught four touchdown passes to give them a 28-21 triumph. The Giants repeated the feat on Oct. 30, 1949, against the Cardinals, who were then based in Chicago. Playing in Comiskey Park, the Giants were in a 28-7 hole at halftime before surging to a 41-38 victory.

The odds dropped to under 5% for the Giants to win on Sunday

The Giants scored 24 unanswered points to complete the franchise's largest comeback in the Super Bowl era.



The Giants win probability was as low as 4.7% with 38 seconds left in the 3rd quarter (trailing 28-14).#NYGvsAZ | #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/R3TvirFl69 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 17, 2023

NJ.com’s Steve Politi writes the performance by Daniel Jones on Sunday may have to continue the rest of the year.

It was more prove that, when the situation is dire, Jones is capable of throwing this team on his back and carrying it to victory like a true franchise quarterback. That is the good news. The not-so-good news? Well, Jones had better get used to lugging that extra weight around. The Giants certainly look like they’re going to need his heroics on a weekly basis as they likely enter the most difficult stretch on their schedule short handed.

“It’s his calmness and his poise, his confidence in himself,’’ said receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who caught an 11-yard TD from Jones to tie the game at 28-28 with 4:25 remaining. “You only act like that when you’re confident. You can’t be poised and lead a team if you’re not confident in yourself. He’s confident because he prepares his ass off the whole week. “He’s one of the hardest workers, makes sure the wide receivers are on the same page as him. On the touchdown, he gave me that look and said, ‘Be ready.’ ’’

With the Giants needing a big play, trailing 20-0 to the Arizona Cardinals at halftime Sunday, just before they broke the offensive huddle to begin the first possession of the third quarter, Hyatt looked Jones in the eye and drew on the relationship that has continued to develop over the course of the past few months.

“I told D.J. right before we broke out of the huddle, ‘Throw it. Just throw it,'" Hyatt said. "He trusted me and threw it. I wish I scored, but great outcome.”

Second half highlights for the Giants offense

All of us watching: pic.twitter.com/hsG4ql4QbO — New York Giants (@Giants) September 18, 2023

Jones’ second-half turnaround was remarkable. He completed 9 of 16 passes for 62 yards with no touchdowns and an interception, plus one rushing yard on one carry in the first half. After the break, he completed 17 of 21 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added eight carries for 58 yards and a touchdown.

“I thought he finished strong. Played a really good second half,” coach Brian Daboll said. “We had a couple of things we could have improved on in the first half, (and we) talked about those. But he is a resilient young man who went out there and played well.”

Boomer said it was proof that Jones was worthy of his big contract, and that he belongs in the conversation of “big-time” quarterbacks.

“Daniel Jones showed everybody that he’s a big-time quarterback…you gotta give him all the respect in the world,” Boomer said. “Without him, they’re not winning that game. Daniel Jones showed yesterday that he’s worth every penny. You can sit here and make fun of the fact that it was the Cardinals and that they were the worst team in football…but thank God Daniel Jones didn’t feel that way at the half, or else the game would have been over, and the season would have been over.”

Brian Daboll deserves credit for pressing the right buttons at halftime of Sunday’s historic 31-28 Giants comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals.

This week’s opponent

Depending on how you view the Rams, San Francisco has dropped 30 points two weeks in a row on two high-end defenses. The ceiling of this offense is unknown. Last week, they took their foot off the gas. This week, there were five trips inside of the red zone, with three ending in touchdowns.

You can make a strong argument that the offense could’ve scored 45 points in each game. The 49ers competition, at least in the NFC, are the Eagles and the Cowboys. Both of those teams scored 30 or more this week, too.

The San Francisco 49ers' softer-than-usual approach on defense surprised Mike Martz.

Before the 49ers found their edge, it was the offense, headlined once again by running back Christian McCaffrey﻿, keeping things competitive early. His stellar play on the ground has earned him back-to-back Fedex Ground Player of the Week nominations. The Pro Bowl running back had 20 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown on the ground in addition to his three receptions for 19 yards.

Purdy noted that he’s hit those deep balls at practice.

“It just comes down when the bullets are flying, being able to make an accurate throw and not overthrow them. Don’t underthrow them, but just be on point,” Purdy said. “And so that’s what you got to do as an NFL quarterback, and I take that on myself.”

Around the league

BBV mailbag

BBV podcast

BBV YouTube

