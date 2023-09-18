Giants at 49ers, Week 3: Everything you need to know

Share All sharing options for: Giants at 49ers, Week 3: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants (1-1) complete their two-game West Coast swing on Thursday night against the 2-0 San Francisco 49ers. Game time is 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime. The early line from DraftKings Sportsbook has the Giants as 10.5-point underdogs.

The Giants will be without star running back Saquon Barkley, out for at least two games due to an ankle injury suffered in Sunday’s comeback victory over the Arizona Cardinals. In two games, Barkley has 29 carries for 114 yards (3.9 yards per carry). Matt Breida has three carries for 14 yards and Gary Brightwell one carry for 5 yards.

The Giants will look to capitalize on the momentum generated by Sunday evening’s comeback from a 21-point deficit, the biggest comeback by a Giants team since 1949, per the Elias Sports Bureau.

They will also look to put up a better showing than they did in front of a national audience in Week 1, when they were embarrassed 40-0 by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Stay with Big Blue View as we give you all the pre-game, in-game and post-game coverage you will need.