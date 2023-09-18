What the Giants were saying after come-from-behind victory over Arizona Cardinals

The New York Giants’ comeback from a 21-point deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday is something that has happened only three times in franchise history. Even more amazingly, the last time was in 1949 — nearly 74 years ago.

Let’s see what the Giants were saying after Sunday’s incredible victory.

Coach Brian Daboll on whether this was his most satisfying victory as Giants’ coach ...

“I don’t know. They’re all satisfying. Every game is different. Every game you fight through some adversity. Tonight was a good example of being resilient and playing the next play and focusing on the next series. They did their job in the second half. I thought we did a good job on third down. Had some explosive, chunk plays. Made some timely stops at the end of the game. Made the game-winning field goal. So, we played much better, and coached much better in the second half. You hope they don’t all start out 20 to nothing. We didn’t do a good enough job in the first half, but fortunately came out and executed well situationally. I think four-of-four in the red zone. Offensively, almost 65 percent on third down. That usually gets you some points. And (we) made some big plays.”

Daboll on what changed in the second half ...

“Made some plays. I thought we pressed the ball a little bit down the field, which Danny did a great job of and the line did a great job of protecting. There’s Waller, Slayton, Hyatt made some plays down the field. Good reads. We just stayed ahead of the chains. Anytime you can do that, that helps an offense. Too many penalties. Rough start of the game. Plenty of stuff to work on, but the finish these guys had, it was good to get a win.”

Daboll on why the Giants were able to come back ...

“Just belief. But you could talk about it until you’re blue in the face. Belief. It’s gotta happen. You’ve got to see tangible results, too. I think we have some mentally tough players on our team, and coaches. It’s not always easy to be mentally tough when you’re, whatever it is, 60 to nothing, after a game and a half. There’s encouragement. There is detail, in what needs to get done. Once they scream and yell, I don’t think that’s the answer. But you definitely place an emphasis on what needs to be done, how it needs to be done, with confidence and sternness.”

Quarterback Daniel Jones on maintaining confidence at halftime ...

“I think we always remain confident. Just getting back to simple execution, and trusting it, seeing it, and ripping it. We had some opportunities to make plays in the first half. We didn’t do it and I knew that it’d be there. I just had to execute, give our guys a chance to make those plays and we did it and built off of it going forward.”

Tight end Darren Waller on what he learned about his teammates on Sunday ...

“As a guy who’s had the life journey that I’ve had, the qualities I respect in men the most are not when things are going great and you’re out running in the front and everybody’s dancing and having fun, it’s when things get tough, when you’re in that hole. When you could start pointing fingers and getting angry and worrying about what you can get out of the game. Guys come together and that’s what I respect the most out of men in life, not only just football players. Seeing that really lights me up.”

Sterling Shepard on what the Giants talked about at halftime ...

“We talked about adversity. We talked about if we got into another situation where we were facing adversity, that we’re going to dig ourselves out. You only have one way to go when your back is against the wall, and that’s either you sit there and just take it, or fight your way out. So, that’s what we all did. We made that pact together in the locker room at halftime and that’s what we did.”