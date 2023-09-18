Giants news, 9/18: Reaction to win over Cards, Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Down 20-0 at halftime, the New York Giants rallied for an incredible 31-28 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. This was the biggest comeback for the Giants in the Super Bowl era.

The Giants scored twice on the ground in the third quarter, a Jones run of 14 yards and Barkley punching it in from the 1-yard line. But Arizona scored in between those two scores to end the quarter leading 28-14.

Jones would lead the team down the field twice in the fourth to tie the game—first with a 9-yard pass to Barkley to cut the lead to seven and then an 11-yard strike to Isaiah Hodgins.

The Giants would get the ball back with 2:31, finishing with a 34-yard Graham Gano field goal to put the team ahead for the first time with under 30 seconds.

Like the offense, the Giants defense looked out of sync to start the game. But they showed up in the fourth quarter as New York mounted its comeback. They forced back-to-back three-and-outs, which not only allowed New York to tie the game but then they got the ball back with 2:31 remaining. It was a good performance and showing after getting run over to start.

Daboll: “I’m proud of how resilient the guys were”

Giants head coach Brian Daboll — who made his name in the NFL as an offensive coordinator — says he wasn’t calling plays in the second half as the Giants rallied from 21 points down to beat the Arizona Cardinals, 31-28, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday.

With the Giants trailing, 20-0, to start the second half — and later down 28-7 — Daboll spent the second half covering his mouth with his play sheet when the Giants had the ball, which seemed to indicate he had taken the play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Jones threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns, Graham Gano connected on a 34-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining, and the Giants rallied from a 21-point third-quarter deficit to stun the Arizona Cardinals 31-28 on Sunday.

“It's about execution,” Jones said. “You can't really afford to get emotional or think about anything outside of what your job is, and that's to execute, focus on one play at a time and be in that play.”

Game ball for DJ

Jalin Hyatt started the second half with a 58-yard reception that flipped the game on its head. And the offensive line held up (three sacks allowed) without All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas and with a first-time left tackle (Josh Ezeudu) and a first-time starter (right guard Marcus McKethan).

Safety Jason Pinnock led the Giants with 13 tackles, including three for a loss. He intercepted a pass on the ensuing drive after the Giants' first touchdown, but it was nullified by a passing interference penalty on linebacker Bobby Okereke.

Record setting day for Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones is the 1st player in @Giants history with 250 Pass yards, 50 Rush yards, 2 Pass TD and a Rush TD in a GAME. He did this in the 2nd HALF. The only other player to do this in a half since 2000 was Michael Vick at Washington in 2010.#NFL — Boomer Esiason (@7BOOMERESIASON) September 18, 2023

Suddenly, a team that looked like it was playing with no urgency and no heart, was playing like it was trying to save its season. The Giants did.

The club got a touchdown by Brock Purdy on a QB sneak to end the first half, tying the game at 17-17. Then rookie Jake Moody nailed a 57-yard field goal late in the third quarter to put the 49ers up 20-17.

Deebo Samuel put his mark on the game with an 11-yard touchdown run to cap a seven-play, 74-yard drive early in the fourth quarter, giving San Francisco a 27-17 lead. He also had a 7-yard run and a 16-yard reception on the same possession. Samuel finished the game with six catches for 63 yards plus five carries for 38 yards with a TD.

