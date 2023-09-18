Browns at Steelers: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

The Cleveland Browns have a surprising chance to become the clear frontrunners in the AFC North on Monday. If they can get past the Pittsburgh Steelers, they’ll be 2-0 in the division.

The Browns will be the favorites to do so, too. They’re coming off a 24-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, a larger margin of victory than Cleveland had in any win last season. They allowed just 142 yards of total offense.

The Steelers were just crushed 30-7 by the San Francisco 49ers. Pittsburgh didn’t record a single first down in its first five drives.

Those were the two most lopsided games in the NFL in Week 1, aside from a loss by a certain New York team in blue.

The Browns and Steelers split their series last year, with the Steelers getting the most recent win in Week 18. The Steelers have history on their side, though: they’ve won 19 straight home games against the Browns and are the owners of 20 wins over the Browns since 2010.

How to watch

What: Cleveland Browns (1-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1)

When: Monday, Sept. 18

Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 158 & 229 (Browns), 85 & 228 (Steelers), 88 (national)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Browns -2.5

Weather: Clear

Referee: Ron Torbert