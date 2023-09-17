 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants injury news: Saquon Barkley may have avoided major ankle injury

Status of both players in question for Thursday vs. 49ers

New York Giants v Arizona Cardinals
Ben Bredeson (68) is helped off the field on Sunday.
Running back Saquon Barkley was helped off with an apparent leg injury after getting twisted up on a carry with 1:08 left in the game. Barkley had 17 carries for 63 yard and a touchdown, and caught six passes for 29 yards.

Early indications are a standard ankle sprain for Barkley.

New York Giants left guard Ben Bredeson was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals after suffering a concussion in the third quarter.

Bredeson was replaced at left guard by veteran Mark Glowinski. Glowinski, who started at right guard Week 1, was benched for Marcus McKethan against Arizona. This was the first start of McKethan’s career. He was a fifth-round pick in 2022.

The Giants are now fielding a makeshift offensive line.

With Andrew Thomas out with a hamstring injury, Josh Ezeudu is at left tackle, Glowinski at left guard and McKethan at right guard.

Head coach Brian Daboll had no information on either injury after the game.

