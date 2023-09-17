Giants injury news: Saquon Barkley may have avoided major ankle injury

Running back Saquon Barkley was helped off with an apparent leg injury after getting twisted up on a carry with 1:08 left in the game. Barkley had 17 carries for 63 yard and a touchdown, and caught six passes for 29 yards.

Early indications are a standard ankle sprain for Barkley.

Sources: The #Giants believe Pro Bowl RB Saquon Barkley suffered a sprained ankle at the end of today’s win over the #AZCardinals.



I’m told it “could have been much worse,” and the team feels Barkley avoided a major injury.



Short turnaround Thursday night at the #Niners. More… pic.twitter.com/MYE4VtatTv — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 18, 2023

New York Giants left guard Ben Bredeson was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals after suffering a concussion in the third quarter.

Bredeson was replaced at left guard by veteran Mark Glowinski. Glowinski, who started at right guard Week 1, was benched for Marcus McKethan against Arizona. This was the first start of McKethan’s career. He was a fifth-round pick in 2022.

The Giants are now fielding a makeshift offensive line.

With Andrew Thomas out with a hamstring injury, Josh Ezeudu is at left tackle, Glowinski at left guard and McKethan at right guard.

Head coach Brian Daboll had no information on either injury after the game.