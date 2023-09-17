 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants at Cardinals, Week 2: Live updates!

Giants seeking bounce-back victory vs. Arizona

By Ed Valentine Updated
In-game updates

Giants win 31-28. Full recap.

Giants take the lead!

Giants tie the score!

Daniel Jones hits Isaiah Hodgins with an 11-yard TD pass and Graham Gano drills the extra point to tie the game, 28-28, with 4:25 to play.

Giants pull within a touchdown!

Giants score again!

Cardinals answer with a score and push lead to 21 points.

Giants open second half with quick score.

Halftime score: Arizona 20, Giants 0. Season score: Opponents 60, Giants 0.

20-0 Arizona. Cards turn interception off the hands of Saquon Barkley into more points.

Arizona stretches lead to 17-0.

Giants behind by two scores.

I hate to mention it, but in less than five quarters of football the Giants have been outscored 47-0.

Pre-game updates

There were whispers this week about the possibility Marcus McKethan would start in place of Mark Glowinski at right guard. Looks like that’s the case.

Both teams will be without star players. For the Giants, left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) won’t play. For the Cardinals, safety Budda Baker will sit out.

Giants’ inactives

LT Andrew Thomas

WR Wan’Dale Robinson

EDGE Azeez Ojulari

DL Jordon Riley

TE Lawrence Cager

CB Darnay Holmes

DB Gervarrius Owens

Cardinals’ inactives

S Budda Baker

LB Josh Woods

CB Starling Thomas V

OL Carter O’Donnell

OL Ilm Manning

TE Elijah Higgins

DT Leki Fotu

The New York Giants (0-1) are in Glendale, Ariz. on Sunday to face the Arizona Cardinals (0-1). The visiting Giants are 4-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is the first of two West Coast games in four days for the Giants, who face the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.

First, though, the Giants are in desperate need of a victory over Arizona.

Use this as your open thread for discussion throughout the game, and check back for regular updates as the game progresses.

See our Giants-Cardinals StoryStream for all of our pre-game, in-game and post-game coverage. See SB Nation’s Revenge of the Birds for the Arizona perspective.

More coverage

