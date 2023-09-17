Giants at Cardinals, Week 2: Live updates!

In-game updates

Giants win 31-28. Full recap.

Giants take the lead!

Giants take 31-28 lead with :19 left on 34-yard FG by Graham Gano. Amazing comeback. Now can they finish it off? — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 17, 2023

Giants tie the score!

Daniel Jones hits Isaiah Hodgins with an 11-yard TD pass and Graham Gano drills the extra point to tie the game, 28-28, with 4:25 to play.

Giants pull within a touchdown!

9-yard TD pass to Barkley diving to the pylon on third-and-9. Giants go for 2, but get false start on Parris Campbell. So, 38-yard extra point makes it 28-21 with 8:51 to go. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 17, 2023

Giants score again!

Giants complete 12-play drive for TD on 1-yard Barkley run. 28-14 Cards w/3:27 left in Q3. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 17, 2023

Cardinals answer with a score and push lead to 21 points.

Cards answer Giants with TD drive and 2-point conversion. Lead back to 21 points at 28-7 w/9:39 left in Q3. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 17, 2023

Giants open second half with quick score.

Jones w/a zone read keeper for a 14-yard TD. Giants on the board for 1st time this year. 20-7 w/13:43 left in the third quarter. Some life from the Giants. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 17, 2023

Halftime score: Arizona 20, Giants 0. Season score: Opponents 60, Giants 0.

Cards 20, Giants 0 at the half. Giants now outscored 60-0 in 6 quarters.

Cards 241 yards, NYG 81

AZ 16 1st downs, NYG 5

AZ 19:09 TOP, NYG 10:51

Cards have sacked Daniel Jones twice. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 17, 2023

20-0 Arizona. Cards turn interception off the hands of Saquon Barkley into more points.

Cards convert Barkley INT w/44-yard FG and now lead 20-0 w/1:09 left in the half. Giants have been outscored 60-0 in six quarters of play. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 17, 2023

Arizona stretches lead to 17-0.

Giants hold Arizona to a 37-yard field goal. They are down 17-0 w/8:43 left in the half, and that felt like a victory. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 17, 2023

Giants behind by two scores.

And Josh Dobbs runs right up the middle for a 23-yard TD, running over Xavier McKinney in the process. 14-0 Cardinals, 14:51 left in the first half. One play after Brian Daboll lost a challenge. Giants have been outscored 54-0 this season. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 17, 2023

7-0 Cards after Q1. Crss have 11 first downs to 1 for the Giants and sit at the NYG 23-yard line threatening for more. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 17, 2023

Cardinals go 86 yards in 9 plays for an early lead. Giants look lifeless. Cards average 6.9 yards per rush. Giants committing penalties all over the place. Terrible start. 7-0 Cardinals w/6:11 left in Q1. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 17, 2023

I hate to mention it, but in less than five quarters of football the Giants have been outscored 47-0.

Pre-game updates

There were whispers this week about the possibility Marcus McKethan would start in place of Mark Glowinski at right guard. Looks like that’s the case.

Big shakeup on the Giants’ offensive line.



Josh Ezeudu in for the injured Andrew Thomas at LT.



Marcus McKethan, a fifth-round pick from 2022 who missed his rookie season with a torn ACL, replaces struggling veteran Mark Glowinski at RG.



(via pregame reports from Arizona) — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) September 17, 2023

Both teams will be without star players. For the Giants, left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) won’t play. For the Cardinals, safety Budda Baker will sit out.

Giants’ inactives

LT Andrew Thomas

WR Wan’Dale Robinson

EDGE Azeez Ojulari

DL Jordon Riley

TE Lawrence Cager

CB Darnay Holmes

DB Gervarrius Owens

Cardinals’ inactives

S Budda Baker

LB Josh Woods

CB Starling Thomas V

OL Carter O’Donnell

OL Ilm Manning

TE Elijah Higgins

DT Leki Fotu

The New York Giants (0-1) are in Glendale, Ariz. on Sunday to face the Arizona Cardinals (0-1). The visiting Giants are 4-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is the first of two West Coast games in four days for the Giants, who face the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.

First, though, the Giants are in desperate need of a victory over Arizona.

Use this as your open thread for discussion throughout the game, and check back for regular updates as the game progresses.

See our Giants-Cardinals StoryStream for all of our pre-game, in-game and post-game coverage. See SB Nation’s Revenge of the Birds for the Arizona perspective.

