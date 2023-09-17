Giants-Cardinals final score: Giants win, 31-28

Down 20-0 at halftime, the New York Giants rallied for an incredible 31-28 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

This was the biggest comeback for the Giants in the Super Bowl era.

New York trailed 20-0 at the half, as the team was ineffective on offense and the defense could not get off the field — the Cardinals did not have to punt on their five possessions of the first half. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs and running back James Conner each had a rushing touchdown in the first 30 minutes.

Quarterback Daniel Jones was sacked three times behind a revamped offensive line that had Joshua Ezeudu at left tackle replacing the injured Andrew Thomas and Marcus McKethan at right guard for Mark Glowinski. Jones received no help from his receivers in the first half, who had numerous drops. And a ball that went through Saquon Barkley’s hands resulted in an interception that lead to a field goal in the second quarter.

Entering the second half, the Giants had been outscored 60-0 in the first six quarters of the season.

The Giants scored twice on the ground in the third quarter, a Jones run of 14 yards and Barkley punching it in from the 1-yard line. But Arizona scored in between those two scores to end the quarter leading 28-14.

Jones would lead the team down the field twice in the fourth to tie the game—first with a 9-yard pass to Barkley to cut the lead to seven and then an 11-yard strike to Isaiah Hodgins.

The Giants would get the ball back with 2:31, finishing with a 34-yard Graham Gano field goal to put the team ahead for the first time with under 30 seconds.

FINAL: The biggest comeback for the @Giants franchise in the Super Bowl era. #NYGvsAZ pic.twitter.com/6QqCULImdG — NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023

“This one’s special,” said Gano after the 12th game-winning field goal of his career.

Asked what he said to the team at halftime, coach Brian Daboll said “not a bunch.” He said the team just “executed well” in the second half.

“Tonight was a good example of being resilient,” Daboll said.

Stats

Daniel Jones: 26 of 37 for 321 yards; 9 rushes for 59 yards

Saquon Barkley: 16 carries for 61 yards rushing

Jaylin Wyatt: 3 catches for 89 yards;

Injury updates

Left guard Ben Bredeson left the game with a concussion in the third quarter. He was replaced by Mark Glowinski.

Running back Saquon Barkley had to be helped off the field with a lower leg injury late in the game.

Giants inactives

T Andrew Thomas

WR Wan’Dale Robinson

CB Darnay Holmes

S Gervarrius Owens

OLB Azeez Ojulari

TE Lawrence Cager

DL Jordon Riley

What’s next?

The Giants (1-1) stay out West as they have a short week, playing against the San Francisco 49ers Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. The game is at 8:15 p.m., streaming on Amazon Prime.