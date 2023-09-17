Giants-Cardinals inactives: LT Andrew Thomas won't play

Left tackle Andrew Thomas will not play for the New York Giants on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Thomas, battling a hamstring injury suffered in a Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, had been listed as questionable and said Friday he would be a “game-time decision.”
Thomas’ absence adds another question mark to the Giants’ much-maligned offensive line coming off a game in which quarterback Daniel Jones was sacked seven times and hit on 12 other dropbacks. Joshua Ezeudu will reportedly start in Thomas’s place.
The Giants will be without edge defender Azeez Ojulari, who suffered a hamstring injury in practice on Wednesday. Oshane Ximines was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday to provide depth on the edge.
Giants’ inactives
LT Andrew Thomas
WR Wan'Dale Robinson
EDGE Azeez Ojulari
DL Jordan Riley
TE Lawrence Cager
CB Darnay Holmes
DB Gervarrius Owens
Cardinals’ inactives
S Budda Baker
LB Josh Woods
CB Starling Thomas V
OL Carter O’Donnell
OL Ilm Manning
TE Elijah Higgins
DT Leki Fotu
