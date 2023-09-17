Giants-Cardinals picks, predictions: Big Blue View staff picks

Will the New York Giants bounce back Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals following their humiliating Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys? Your Big Blue View staff thinks so. Here are our picks and predictions for Giants vs. Cardinals and the rest of the Week 2 NFL schedule.

Tony DelGenio

The Cardinals had six sacks against Washington last week. Not what you want to see coming off the Giants’ worst OL performance in a long time (which is saying something given its history). I’ll assume they can do at least a little better this week and the offense will not put a bagel up, while the defense gets after Joshua Dobbs and forces him into mistakes. The Giants survive in a close, poorly played, low-scoring game.

Pick: Giants

James Hickey

Man, what a difference a week makes. We all know the issues for the Giants. To me the X-factor for this week is can Cards head coach Jonathan Gannon devise a defensive game plan that was as effective against New York as when he was with the Eagles last year without the same level of talent. When picking games in the NFL, one thing I look at is who is the more desperate team in the matchup and Big Blue fits the bill. This is a must-win for the Giants coming off the Week 1 loss to Dallas and the talent level they are facing is not the same. Wink Martindale’s defense will lead the way this week to get the Giants their first win of the season.

Pick: Giants

Jeremy Portnoy

It’s so hard not to overreact to one week in the NFL: last week I nearly picked the Giants to beat the Cowboys, and this time I nearly picked them to lose to Arizona. For now, I’ll work under the assumption that Week 1 was some freak anomaly. Obviously there are deeper issues on the offensive line that could linger, but some of the Giants’ mistakes last week were almost humorous. They’re simply more talented than Arizona and will right the ship by winning by two scores or more.

Pick: Giants

Nick Falato

The Giants will bounce back on the road against a Cardinals team that’s starting a quarterback who has been with the team for five minutes. They BETTER find a way to protect Jones on the right side of the line, though.

Pick: Giants

Valentine’s View

The Giants rebound here against the tanking Cardinals after the disastrous Week 1 performance against Dallas. I don’t expect it to look perfect for New York, but they are better. They will find a way to win.

Pick: Giants