Giants vs. Cardinals: How to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming and more

Last year, the New York Giants finally snapped an unfortunate streak of five straight 0-2 starts to the season. But after a 40-0 embarrassment against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, the Giants need to beat the Arizona Cardinals to avoid digging themselves into yet another hole.

The Cardinals are not quite as intimidating as the Cowboys, to say the least. Arizona is starting Josh Dobbs at quarterback, a career journeyman who had just two starts heading into this season. Kyler Murray still does not have a clear timetable to return from his ACL tear.

Still, Arizona gave the Washington Commanders a legitimate scare in Week 1. Washington fell behind early and needed to score 10 points in the fourth quarter to rally and win 20-16. The Cardinals scored just three points in the second half once Washington’s defense found its bearings. It’s reasonable to expect New York’s defense to stifle the Cardinals as well, though they’ll need to clean up their sloppy play from last week.

The Giants are already dealing with some injuries. As of Saturday night, left tackle Andrew Thomas said he will be a “game-time decision” and edge defender Azeez Ojulari is doubtful with a hamstring issue. Tight end Darren Waller was a limited participant in practice but is expected to play.

How to watch

What: New York Giants (0-1) at Arizona Cardinals (0-1)

When: Sunday, Sept. 17

Where: StateFarm Stadium, Glendale, Az.

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Radio: Sirius channels: 85 & 225 (Cardinals), 133 & 180 (Giants), 88 (national)

Streaming: Fubo | NFL+ | FOX Sports app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Giants -4

Weather: Clear

Referee: Land Clark