Giants’ roster moves: Oshane Ximines, Taiwan Jones elevated from practice squad

The New York Giants on Saturday elevated special teams player Taiwan Jones and edge defender Oshane Ximines from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The elevation of Ximines is a clear sign that Azeez Ojulari, who injured a hamstring in practice on Wednesday, won’t play. Ojulari had been listed as doubtful in Friday’s injury report.

Ximines, in his fifth season, played in 15 games with four starts a season ago.

Jones is being elevated for the second consecutive week as the Giants look for a spark from their special teams. In his 13th season, Jones has spent almost his entire career as a special teams player first and a running back on rare occasions.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas, dealing with a hamstring injury, will be a game-time decision as the 0-1 Giants try to bounce back from a lopsided Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.