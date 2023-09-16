Giants news, 9/16: Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Simmons, Darren Waller, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The New York Giants are listing star left tackle Andrew Thomas as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals due to the hamstring injury he sustained Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Thomas told reporters after practice on Friday that he’ll be a “game-time decision.”

Edge defender Azeez Ojulari, who suffered a hamstring injury during practice on Wednesday, is doubtful. Ojulari played in only seven games last season due to soft tissue injuries. Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, still making his way back from a torn ACL late last season, is also doubtful.

Encouraging for Giants fans is they were the only three players listed on the injury report. Tight end Darren Waller, whose hamstring has been a concern, does not have an injury status and will play.

Other Giant observations

Coach Brian Daboll didn’t hesitate to make lineup changes after a win in Week 1 last season. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay played two snaps in Week 2 after starting and playing 77 percent of the snaps in the opener last year. Daboll sounded like he was ready to make a change this week.

“You kind of evaluate the whole body of work — preseason stuff, training camp and also obviously the first game,” Daboll said. “You don’t sit and just wait around. If you think you need to do something, that’s the job. You’ve got to do it.”

It appears as if Marcus McKethan’s NFL career is about to go from zero to 60 (snaps or more) when the Giants play the Arizona Cardinals Sunday afternoon out in the desert.

Since being taken in the fifth round of the 2022 draft, McKethan has mostly been invisible, which is a difficult task for a man who stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 335 pounds. He was only a week into training camp as a rookie last season when he suffered a torn ACL at the Giants’ FanFest practice inside MetLife Stadium.

Coach Brian Daboll: Pressure to win every week

Coach Daboll on the importance of versatility amongst players



In his return to Arizona, Simmons promises his focus will be on helping the Giants win a football game they desperately need.

“I’m not an emotionless person, but I’m not going to do anything crazy out there,” Simmons added. “The main goal is to win the game and beat whoever is across from us, and this week just happens to be Arizona. I’m not letting any external factors get in the way of what my responsibilities are gonna be on Sunday.”

“He’s fitting in. He’s just gonna keep getting better and better,” defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said before practice Thursday in East Rutherford. “I think his role is going to expand, because he’s that good of a player. He’s just learning the packages. What is this, the third week he’s been here? So it’s just gonna keep expanding. “Like I’ve said, he’s a position-less player, which is a compliment. We can move him around and play him in different spots. And through attrition, there’s gonna be different spots that are open, and each week you can put him in the best spot that you need him to help us win.”

The way the L.A. Rams always follow Aaron Donald’s lead is the way the Giants need to follow Dexter Lawrence to a bounce-back game now vs. the Cardinals.

"I don't think you make it offense, defense or special teams; I think a whole team can (set the tone)," defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said. "The biggest thing is, and Dabs hit on this right after the game, you can never let one game beat you twice. So, you've got a choice in life. Stand up, dust yourself off and go play. That's what our guys are going to do. I know how they are, and I know how they'll react to it."

This week’s opponent

Kyzir White Leaves Imprint Already As Defensive Leader | AZCardinals.com

Fellow linebacker Dennis Gardeck noted that White's time with the coaching staff has had a huge impact on the Cardinals linebackers. Having been in Rallis' linebacker room previously, White is "able to help get guys on the right track and understand his level of knowledge, and it matches his level of skill on the field."

Cards are expected not to have two key defensive players this week

DL LJ Collier (biceps) and LB Josh Woods (ankle) remained out of Arizona Cardinals practice. RB James Conner (calf), T Kelvin Beachum (hand), DL Leki Fotu (shoulder) all practiced for the Cards.@PHNX_Cardinals | #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/rJUbn25Udt — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) September 15, 2023

While most of the emphasis throughout game prep is typically on player growth from week to week and practice to practice, it’s also on the coaching staff to make the necessarily improvements on their own side of the fence.

“There’s a couple things that I want to get done better with communication, pieces, substitutions and packages and who’s in the game for these certain plays. Things like that,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday. “I want us to coach the details a little bit better myself, because that’s how we can impact the game.

