Giants-Cardinals final injury report: Giants’ LT Andrew Thomas is questionable

The New York Giants are listing star left tackle Andrew Thomas as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals due to the hamstring injury he sustained Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Edge defender Azeez Ojulari, who suffered a hamstring injury during practice on Wednesday, is doubtful. Ojulari played in only seven games last season due to soft tissue injuries. Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, still making his way back from a torn ACL late last season, is also doubtful.

Head coach Brian Daboll said Friday morning that the team would reevaluate injured players after practice. He said Thomas told him prior to practice that he “feels a little bit better.”

If Thomas does not play, either Matt Peart or Joshua Ezeudu will start at left tackle. Both played there is relief of Thomas last Sunday. Both said this week that they are ready for the opportunity if they get the call.

Tight end Darren Waller, whose hamstring has been a concern, does not have an injury status and will play. Waller was considered a limited participant in Friday’s practice.

Giants’ injury report

Doubtful

Edge Azeez Ojulari (hamstring)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

Questionable

OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)